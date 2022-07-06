Ukrainian authorities urge civilians to leave Donbass region in the face of Russian advance | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday urged the civilian population to urgently flee the eastern city of Sloviansk in the face of advancing Russian forces in their campaign to control the Donbass region.
Sloviansk has faced intense Russian bombardment in recent days, with at least two dead and seven wounded in a Tuesday attack on a market.
The city had 100,000 inhabitants before the war.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Sloviansk, accused Russia of “intentionally targeting places where civilians are concentrated”.
“This is terrorism pure and simple,” he declared on Telegram.
In a message carried by the Ukrainian press, Kyrylenko said the “main advice is to get out” of the region.
“This week has not been a day without bombing,” he said Tuesday night, before adding that the city is now within range of Russian multiple rocket launchers.
Yurii Sherbakov, 53, appears injured outside his home in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Photo: Marko Djurica/REUTERS)
“The enemy is bombing in a chaotic way, the attacks aim to destroy the local population,” he warned. “Then again, my main advice is to leave.”
In Moscow, the defense ministry said Russian forces had attacked the city of Kharkiv with “high-precision” weapons in the last 24 hours and reportedly killed up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers.
Other regions were also hit by missiles and artillery fire, Kiev said.
At the same time, Ukraine’s allies meeting in Switzerland pledged on Tuesday to support the country in a recovery that could be long and costly.
Official photo of everyone present during the Commission for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Photo: Michael Buholzer/Pool via REUTERS
After two days of talks, representatives from nearly 40 countries agreed on the need for reforms to increase transparency and fight corruption. Rebuilding Ukraine could cost up to 750 billion dollars.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an end to what she called “intolerable” civilian suffering and criticized the “senseless war”.
Bachelet said that as of July 3, more than 10,000 civilians had been killed or injured in Ukraine, with 335 children among the casualties.
She further stated that the actual numbers could be considerably higher.
After abandoning the initial objective of taking Kiev in the face of Ukrainian resistance, Russia focused its efforts on securing control of the Donbass, a region in the east of the country formed by Lugansk, which Russian forces took almost completely, and Donetsk, in the southwest. , attack scenario.
A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged building in Lysychansk (Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
The fall of Lysychansk on Sunday, a week after the Ukrainian army withdrew from neighboring Severodonetsk, paved the way for the Russians to advance into Donetsk.
On Tuesday, the Russians tried to take control of the small town of Siversk after several days of bombing.
“There is intense fighting in the Lugansk area, near Lysychansk,” said Sergei Gaiday, governor of Lugansk.
In the southwest, in the Kherson region, Russian troops sent in helicopters and artillery to contain Ukrainian counterattacks.