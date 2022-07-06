understand how suspected cases are monitored

posted on 07/05/2022 15:34



When a person goes to public health units with symptoms of fever and skin rashes, a health professional will collect the data and perform the clinical examination – (credit: HANDOUT)

With the increase in cases of monkeypox in several countries around the world, the warning light also lights up in Brazil. Specifically in the Federal District, the Secretary of Health created a series of protocols to try to deal with cases. Both for patients who have received a positive diagnosis for the disease, as for those with suspected cases, the folder monitors everything from the notification of possible cases to submission for genetic sequencing and treatment. It is worth remembering that so far, the DF has a confirmed case of the disease and another that is still under analysis, in addition the folder has not identified cases of community transmission in the capital.





First contact with suspect

According to the Secretariat, when a person looks for public health units with symptoms of fever and skin rashes, a health professional will collect the data and perform the clinical examination. After that, the Epidemiological Surveillance is communicated about the suspected monkeypox infection. According to the Secretariat’s Joint Technical Note, this statement must be made within 24 hours — in addition to the patient being informed immediately that it is a suspected case.

In addition, when a case is considered suspicious, the Health Department initiates the identification and tracking of possible contacts of the patient, with the aim of establishing the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus to other people. “In this way, we will better understand the epidemiology of the disease to support the implementation of public health actions in the Federal District”, highlights the director of Epidemiological Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos Martins.

Research and care

With information on suspected cases, the Epidemiological Surveillance begins the investigation with data collection, such as telephone interviews, home visits, review of medical records, exams, reports and other documents. For this, it is also necessary to obtain information about travel, exposures and contacts that the patient presented in the likely period of exposure to the virus. This interval is up to 21 days before the onset of signs and symptoms, considering the incubation period of the disease.

The epidemiological investigation is carried out by family health teams under the supervision of the Epidemiological Surveillance and Immunization Nuclei (NVEPI) of the regions, according to the place of residence of the suspected case. According to the Secretariat, the DF has 611 family health teams, with 6,992 professionals working in 675 basic health units (UBSs).

According to the director of Epidemiological Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos, suspected patients are advised to maintain home isolation until the lesions are completely resolved. If there is a worsening of the general condition, they should seek care after previous contact with their reference health unit. “It can be UPA or UBS, the important thing is to avoid moving too much so as not to run the risk of spreading the disease”, emphasizes the professional.

Without indication of hospitalization and presenting a good state of health, the patient should wait for the result of the exam in home isolation. The samples collected by epidemiology are sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen). Diagnostic confirmation is done by molecular tests (RT-PCR – such as those for covid-19), which detect specific sequences of the virus in patient samples.

As for patient care, clinical guidance is aimed at relieving symptoms, managing possible complications and preventing long-term sequelae. Patients should receive hydration and food to maintain adequate nutritional status. In addition to primary care units (UBSs), emergency care units (UPAs) are ready to receive patients with suspected monkeypox.

*With information from the Department of Health of the DF