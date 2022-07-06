Understand the bullshit that happened on the ‘Eu Fico Loko’ podcast

This afternoon, Dynho Alves, Christian Figueiredo and Lucas Selfie starred in a tense scene on the podcast “Eu Fico Loko”. The former participant of “The Farm” (RecordTV) was bothered by questions from the presenters of the program, left, annoyed, and suggested that he would record adult content with Zoo, Christian’s wife and digital influencer.

Understand the bullshit:

Talk about “The Farm”

It all started when Dynho was asked about his participation in the rural reality. At the time, his close relationship with farmer Sthefane Matos in confinement ended up motivating his divorce from funk singer Mirella. The dancer, however, said he did not regret his behavior in the house.

“I would go back and do it all over again, the same thing. […] It was me, I surrendered at the stop,” he said.

“The same shit? All the same?”, Lucas asked.

“Same shit, talking a lot of bullshit. What am I going to do?”, he replied.

Christian then questioned what was the “biggest shit” done by Dynho on the show.

“The betrayal they said I did inside. I didn’t kiss anyone, I didn’t do anything with anyone, they just set up a nine o’clock soap opera and played there for the public”, replied the guest.

The two interviewers then mocked Dynho’s response by joking that the editors and cameramen “created” a situation between him and Sthefane.

heavy weather

Minutes later, when they talked about the same subject again, Christian repeated Dynho’s line, that he would do “all the shit again”. The ex-pawn interrupted, questioning the derogatory expression used by the presenter.

“You said ‘shit’, I just repeated what you said,” Christian said.

“I said I would do the same thing, all over again. Did I say ‘shit’? Are you crazy? I didn’t say ‘shit’, no. You’re crazy”, reacted Dynho, annoyed.

Christian recalled that Mirella’s ex had said that the alleged betrayal was one of the mistakes Dynho mentioned on the podcast.

“Are you saying that the betrayal was shit? That I cheated and did shit there, is that what you mean?”, asked the dancer. “Expect ‘stuff’ from him [Lucas], I already hope, but what about you? Do you call me on the ‘trash’ to talk about these ‘trash’ there?”, he complained.

Lucas then changed the subject and started talking about the erotic content sold by Dynho.

Call to Mirella

The trio got weird again when the presenters questioned Dynho about his rapprochement with Mirella. He was annoyed after Lucas said that Mirella was being “cancelled” by her fans for going back to talking to the funkeiro.

“You’re getting heavy, morally. […] The ‘junk’ is yours [Christian]I came here mainly out of respect for you. […] You want me to respect you and you don’t respect me in the ‘stuff'”, criticized Dynho.

Shortly afterward, Mirella returned to the subject. This time, after Dynho told that she invited her ex to produce sexy clicks with him. Christian then proposed that they call the ex-pawn to see if she would accept the proposal. Under protests from Dynho, the presenter tried to call the singer, who did not answer.

“Don’t care! Out of nowhere, call her there? She’s in her life, I’m in mine. […] These ‘stuff’ are boring, really,” said the singer.

end of podcast

The subject of the guest’s participation in “A Fazenda” came up a few times, with Christian insisting that Dynho had indeed used the pejorative expression in question to refer to some of his attitudes on the reality show. The ex-pawn started to give shorter answers, making the atmosphere more tense in the studio.

“I’m going to get up, bro. You guys talk about it all the time”, said the funk singer, threatening to leave the program.

Christian then said that Dynho could leave and that the two would talk later.

“That was Dynho Alves here with you today. Now we hope to make this recording with Lumena”, said Christian.

Nervous, the dancer said goodbye and stood up, when the youtuber returned to refer to the invitation that Dynho made to record erotic content with the ex-BBB Lumena.

“I’m going to record with your wife, fuckin’ vacilão*”, replied Dynho in the background, to the surprise of the presenters.

The transmission was then cut off.

PEOPLE! The atmosphere weighed heavily at the end of Dynho’s interview on #EuFicoLoko. Christian talked about the funkeiro’s supposed partnership with Lumena and Dynho replied that he will record with his wife. Did it get fucked up? pic.twitter.com/3HtfTqiPdS — #HITOU (@hitounaweb) July 5, 2022

splash tries to contact Dynho and Christian through press offices, in case they want to express themselves on the matter. As soon as there is a response, the note will be updated.