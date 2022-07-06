Union announces end of strike by Central Bank servers; move lasted three months | Economy

The president of the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank, Fábio Faiad, informed that the category decided this Tuesday (5), in assembly, to end the strike that began in April.

BC civil servants demanded salary readjustments and career restructuring, which was not met by the federal government (see details in the video below). The deadline for granting readjustments, by law, ended on Monday (4).

During the strike, there were several postponements of some data and reports, including the “Focus” report, published weekly by the BC with financial market projections for the Brazilian economy.

According to the Central Bank, with the end of the strike, the disclosure of reports will be updated “as soon as possible”.

For salary readjustment, BC servers go on strike

Adjustment in election year

The deadline for granting the adjustment ended this Monday (4), due to the restriction imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) in election years.

The government decided to grant a linear adjustment of 5% to all federal civil servants, an index below the request by the categories. However, he backed off the decision and decided to use the money to free up budget for ministries.

In June, President Jair Bolsonaro even said that the government will include the readjustment for civil servants in the 2023 budget proposal. According to him, the restructuring of careers in the federal civil service will also be planned. The government has not yet given further details on the matter.

Next year’s Budget proposal must be sent by the Executive to the National Congress by August 31.

Read the full note released by the BC servers union:

BC servers decided, today in an assembly of Sinal, to end the strike

In an assembly on the morning of this Tuesday, July 5th, the servers of the Brazilian central bank decided to end the strike, which began on April 1. The category’s decision took into account that the movement fulfilled its role – given the submission, by the Monetary Authority to the Ministry of Economy, of proposals for career restructuring, which involves non-salary aspects, and the creation of the Retribution for Productivity Institutional (RPBC) – and the expiration of the legal term on 7/4/2022 for a remuneration adjustment to be granted in 2022.

With the end of the strike, mobilization will take place, in this new stage, by other means, since, despite the acknowledgment by the Collegiate Board of Directors of the BC to the relevance of the presented agenda, objective advances are still necessary with the submission and approval of the themes in the Legislative. The actions of the new stage of struggle began with public acts on the morning of this Monday, 4/7/2022, which brought together hundreds of servers in Brasília, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

New mobilization and protest activities are already being debated within the scope of the category and will be announced and implemented over the next few weeks.