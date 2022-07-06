Union confirms end of strike by Central Bank employees

Central Bank employees approved the end of the strike at a meeting held this morning, according to information from Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees). According to a source, the mobilization of the category should continue, with acts and the beginning of a standard operation, in which internal projects tend to advance more slowly.

The strike in BC started on April 1st and was one of the longest in recent history. Originally, the movement called for a 27% salary recomposition, in addition to career restructuring. The server downtime has affected BC activities and services, such as regular disclosures that are important to monitor the economic situation.

After the federal government’s refusal to readjust the civil service this year, the category began to focus on the career restructuring agenda. A draft proposal was sent to the Ministry of Economy with the creation of a productivity bonus, in addition to a higher education requirement for competitions for the agency, among other points. But it’s stuck in the folder.

Read what the Sign says

In an assembly on the morning of this Tuesday, July 5, the servers of the Central Bank of Brazil decided to end the strike, which began in April. The category’s decision took into account that the movement fulfilled its role – given the submission, by the Monetary Authority to the Ministry of Economy, of proposals for career restructuring, which involves non-salary aspects, and the creation of the Retribution for Productivity Institutional – and the expiration of the legal term on 7/4/2022 for a remuneration adjustment to be granted in 2022.

With the end of the strike, mobilization will take place, in this new stage, by other means, since, despite the acknowledgment by the Collegiate Board of Directors of the BC to the relevance of the presented agenda, objective advances are still necessary with the submission and approval of the themes in the Legislative. The actions of the new stage of struggle began with public acts on the morning of this Monday, 4/7/2022, which brought together hundreds of servers in Brasília, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

New mobilization and protest activities are already being debated within the scope of the category and will be announced and implemented over the next few weeks. Finally, it is worth noting that, from the beginning, the strike movement took place in an orderly and responsible manner, ensuring the maintenance of essential services for Brazilian citizens, such as Pix.