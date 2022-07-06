Unpublished video of Daniella Perez’s murder released after 30 years

HBO Max’s documentary “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez” just got its first shocking trailer

The death of Daniella Perez took place on December 28, 1998, at the hands of William of Padua and his ex-wife, Paula Thomas. Now the story of what really happened that night will be told by Gloria Perez and Raul Gazollamother and husband of the actress, respectively, according to what was shown in a trailer for the documentary “Brutal Pact”, from HBO Max, which came out this Tuesday (5).

In the production, which will be divided into five parts, it is possible to see all the details that involved the crime, from the success she had in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma” to the repercussion of the press in the following days. Glória Perez spoke about the achievement of writing a solo soap opera on her return to Globo and the great moment in her daughter’s career.

Raul Gazolla admits in the trailer that even today, 30 years after Daniella Perez’s murder, he cannot understand the motivation for such a horrendous crime. The documentary series also shows photos of the famous’s body, which took several knife blows, and excerpts from her latest work on television.

SHOCKING STORY

Among the contributors to the real story are Glória Maria, who gave a statement to HBO Max. “In more than 40 years of journalism, it was one of the most shocking and monstrous things I’ve seen in my life”, says the presenter of “Globo Repórter”. “The police worked to not uncover this crime,” says another witness.

UNPRECEDENTED TESTIMONIALS

Actors like Eri Johnson and Maurício Mattar also gave their unpublished testimonies, which for the first time had the consent of Glória Perez to speak publicly. The veteran has always been averse to the spectacularization of the death of Danielle Perez, but now she intends to tell the whole fact through her version.

Ronnie Von lives a moment of terror, wakes up howling in pain and is paralyzed: “Worst moment of my life” After having a separation exposed by Cleo, Glória Pires appears glued to a heartthrob from Globo and gets a statement: “Amor” João Guilherme, son of Faustão, opens the game about relationship and exposes details about the beginning