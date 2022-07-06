UOL News Economy #15: Use private pension to have income for life – 07/06/2022

Are pension plans —whether PGBL or VGBL- a good way to live off your income? The guest of this episode is Fabiano Calil, founder of Escola Clínica, which trains professionals to provide financial advice. He talks about the tax advantages of private pension plans with progressive or regressive tables and highlights the importance of diversifying your investments to have an extra monthly income.

In the 2nd season, the program UOL News Economia brings —in eight episodes— the step-by-step guide to living on income. Always on Wednesdays.

supplementary pension

Calil says that the name of the product is complementary private pension, precisely because it complements public pension, the INSS.

According to him, in the phase of accumulating private pension assets, the investor accumulates resources for himself until a defined date.

“It’s a capitalization plan; each one makes his own. The person accumulates for himself until a date that he defines. From then on, he either begins to enjoy these resources, such as a monthly income, or he redeems the money to make some use of it”, he says.

He says, however, that the first question people should ask is whether they really need to supplement their retirement income. If yes, it is necessary to evaluate how much this complement should be up front.

“Considering two generations back, the lifestyle was simpler, the INSS used to be sufficient, and longevity was much shorter. This context has changed. First, because our consumption basket has increased, it is more usual to need to complement retirement and we also live longer”, he says.

Taxation of private pension plans

Calil says that the two plans —VGBL (Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre) and PGBL (Plano Gerador de Benefício Livre)— have tax benefits.

In the VGBL plan, taxation is on income, not on the whole. “The great tax benefit of the VGBL is not having the come-quotas, which is a tax instrument that withdraws 15% twice a year: in May and in November. This allows you to reinvest the tax that, in the VGBL , you just have to pay up front”, he says.

He says that the plans have two options for tables: progressive (taxation ranges from zero to 27.5%) and regressive (from 35% to 10%).

“For a long-term investment, the regressive one makes more sense. In the regressive one, the taxation starts at 35% and, after ten years, it reaches 10%, one of the lowest we have today in Brazil”, he declares.

Other applications that generate monthly income

Calil says that, in addition to investments in supplementary private pension and INSS retirement, you can invest in other products that generate extra monthly income.

“The great source of income for those who can afford it is to have a rental property. In the capital market, there are real estate funds, which generate recurring income, as well as stocks that pay good dividends and private or public bonds that pay coupons”, he says.

For him, there are several possibilities. “There are people who are more accustomed to private pensions due to the discipline of saving them; others are more enterprising and others who like to manage their own pensions”, he says.

“The more diversification, the more multiple incomes you have. But if I invest everything in a single project, my risk is concentrated”, he declares.