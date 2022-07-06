URGENT: Two cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Sete Lagoas

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department of Sete Lagoas received this Wednesday, 6th, the positive laboratory result for the two suspected cases of monkeypox (simian smallpox, or monkeypox, as the disease has been called) notified in the last weekend. of week. The exams were carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed), from Belo Horizonte.

Patients are being monitored by an infectious disease specialist from the Municipal Health Department. There are two people aged 34 and 46 with recent travel history to the city of São Paulo. They underwent a complete medical evaluation and there was no need for hospitalization and, therefore, only home isolation was indicated.

The last monitoring carried out by telephone contact, it was identified that one of the patients no longer shows signs suggestive of infection.

The second patient is in the final stage of recovery, presenting with good progression of the case. Both are fine.

SYMPTOMS

A suspected case is considered to be a person of any age who presents with sudden onset of fever, adenomegaly (enlargement of lymph nodes), and an acute papulovesicular-type rash of uniform progression. Clinical and laboratory investigation is essential in order to rule out diseases that qualify as a differential diagnosis, which include: chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, primary syphilis or secondary, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum and allergic reaction.

In case of symptoms, a Primary Care health unit (Health Center, ESF or UBS) should be sought immediately to carry out a diagnosis of treatment and also to notify the State Health Department. Information can be obtained from the Epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department by calling (31) 3773-3042.

STREAMING

– Transmission occurs through contact with a person or contaminated material;

– Transmission can be by blood, saliva, body fluid, skin and mucosal injury, kisses, hugs, sexual intercourse;

– Avoid contact with any material such as bedding and cutlery that have been used by the sick person;

-Maintain isolation, do not leave the house, except for emergencies.

PREVENTION

– Routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and items such as counters and handrails;

– Wear a mask;

– Wash your hands frequently;

– If possible, use a separate bathroom;

– Sanitize the environment you are isolated, not letting someone else clean, to avoid contagion.

IN BRAZIL

The latest balance released by the Ministry of Health, this Tuesday, 5, confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox – or monkeypox – in Brazil. Of this total, one case was registered in the Federal District, three in Minas Gerais, two in Rio Grande Sul, one in Paraná, 52 in São Paulo, 18 in Rio de Janeiro, two in Ceará and one in Rio Grande do Norte.