User identified only as ‘Subscriber’ takes BRL 29 million from the secret budget

Mechanisms ‘External users’ mechanism has been used to circumvent transparency and to hide requests made by the opposition in the secret budget

Published on 7/6/2022 at 12:53 pm – Updated at 12:54 pm Marina Ramos/Chamber of Deputies Essay

The secret budget scandals seem to have no end. According to Globo, an unnamed phantom beneficiary managed to release a millionaire sum worth R$29 million. The beneficiary, who was not identified, obtained the amount for several prefectures.

The “Subscriber” is registered as an “external user”, a mechanism used by parliamentarians to evade the transparency that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) imposed on the secret budget. The amount is distributed through the rapporteur’s amendments.

According to data sent by the budget’s rapporteur, Hugo Leal, to the ministries, most of the “Subscriber” resources will go to the city of Caxias, in Maranhão: two amendments, one worth R$10 million and the other R$9 .9 million are aimed at improving the supply of medium and high complexity health services.

Also identifying “Subscriber” as author are amendments for Itaitinga, Ceará; Magalhães Barata, in Pará, and 19 other cities in the state of São Paulo.

Unlike in previous years, Congress created a system in which requests are formalized over the internet and then published in spreadsheets. In these spreadsheets, however, the figure of the “external user” appears, which are people or organizations outside the National Congress.

“Subscriber” is just one example of 1,716 authors who appear as external users. Of the R$ 12 billion whose destination has already been defined by Congress, R$ 3.9 billion are requests without identification of a parliamentarian.