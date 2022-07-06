Valkyrie Elysium: new trailer, September 29, PT-BR subtitles, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on Digital Deluxe

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

After the leak that took place yesterday, Square Enix officially announced that Valkyrie Elysium will be released on September 29 for PS4 and PS5. The PC version via Steam will arrive a little later: on November 11th.

See a new trailer just below. Check out the pre-order details right away.

It is worth noting that the Digital Deluxe Edition offers access to Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, originally PSP title. It is likely that such a game will also be offered via PS Plus Deluxe, considering it will be on sale separately as well.

Update: another important point is that the game’s Steam page indicates that we will have Brazilian Portuguese texts.

Description:

Pre-order VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Digital Standard Edition and get the Valkyrie gear “Alscir: Sword of the God of Light”!

*This booking bonus may be sold separately at a later time.

This product entitles you to download the PS4 digital version and the PS5 digital version of this game.

The latest game in the VALKYRIE series is finally here! This action RPG incorporates the classic systems of the series, with Einherjar and combinations, allowing players to enjoy fast-paced, three-dimensional combat. The game’s unique art style expresses a collapsing world on the brink of Ragnarok, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the game with an unforgettable soundtrack.

◆History

A long time ago,

Ragnarok—the End Times—hovered over the realms.

All-Father Odin, using his last strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie, with a single task: to save a doomed world.

◆High-speed action RPG

Fly across the battlefield with ease and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Use a wide variety of skills and abilities at Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos.

◆Einherjar

Summon Einherjar – strong warrior spirits chosen by the Valkyrie – to aid in combat!

Summoning the Einherjar grants the Valkyrie elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle.

◆Combo System and Divine Arts

The “Art Gauge” fills as players perform continuous volleys of attacks and sustain combos.

Using the arts meter allows the Valkyrie to perform powerful special techniques called Divine Arts.

◆Enhancement and Customization Features

Upgrade your weapons, abilities, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle.

Description:

Pre-order VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Digital Deluxe Edition and get the Valkyrie outfit “Alscir: Sword of the God of Light”!

Plus, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers early access for 72 hours before launch!

*This booking bonus may be sold separately at a later time.

Digital Deluxe Edition Contents:

-VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (Full game)

-Valkyrie Equipment “”Svartaljr: Sword of the Underworld Goddess””

-Digital version of VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH (English version)

*The digital version of “”VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH”” is an adapted version of the PSP (PlayStation Portable) game. It is also sold separately.