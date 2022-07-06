Veto drops to the suspension of targets for SUS service providers — Senado Notícias

At this Tuesday’s session (5), the Congress National took down full veto of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to the project (PL 2,753/2021) which exempted entities that provide services to the Unified Health System (SUS) from meeting quantitative and qualitative performance targets until June 30 of this year. With the enactment of the text, it is re-established the full transfer of the amounts contracted due to the covid-19 pandemic. The project is by Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP).

The text had been vetoed in its entirety on the recommendation ofthe Ministry of Health, who pointed “contrary to the public interest”. The Presidency of the Republic argued that no would be further extension necessary due to the edition of the concierge which declared the end of the “public health emergency of national interest” and entered effective May 22.

O PL 2,753/2021 he was approved in the form of a substitute by the Plenary on March 23, with rapporteurship by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA). The suspension of the targets had been established by the Law 13,992, of 2020valid from the previous March 1st, and was extended twice due to the continuity of the pandemic, through the laws 14,061/2020 and 14,189/2021. The last extension ensured flexibility until December 31, 2021.