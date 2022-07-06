VIDEO: Bruno Gagliasso gives Lula’s towel to Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank

Actor Bruno Gagliasso gave a gift with the face of Lula (PT), who became popular at music festivals across the country, to actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme at the premiere of the podcast “Quem pode, Pod”, which the actresses launched on Tuesday night (5) on Youtube.

“It’s the man, it’s the man. I loved it. It’s in short supply in the market”, says Fernanda, who receives the gift.

Bruno’s wife, Giovanna says that her husband bought 20 towels and that he has a “full suitcase at home” to gift his friends. “For those who can’t see it, it’s a towel by Lula that actually went viral. You even bought several of these towels, for several friends, right?”, says the actress who hears from her husband: “I bought 20 towels”.

“There’s a bag of this towel at home and all his friends give it to him,” said Giovanna, who shared the image on Twitter.

In the early hours of this Wednesday (6), Lula sent a hug to the artists and wished “success for ‘Quem pode, pod'”.

Bruno also defended the positioning of the artists and the entire population during the elections.

“Not to be positioned is to position yourself, especially at this moment in which we are living. And not just for those who make art. It’s for the human being. We are bordering on barbarism”.

Fight with brother bolsonarista

In the interview, Bruno spoke of the fight with his younger brother, Thiago Gagliasso, a radical supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and said that a rapprochement at the current moment is very difficult.

“At some point, maybe yes. Today I can’t see it. I don’t feel admiration and affinity for him. We think very differently. It’s not political thinking. It’s how we see life,” said Bruno, who broke off the relationship during the elections. 2018, when Thiago told the internet about a fight with his sister-in-law.

“My wife and I were exposed in a way we wouldn’t want to,” Bruno said. “Today I don’t see myself talking to my brother again. There’s no way. It goes against everything I preach, everything I want for my children”, amended the actor who said that the day of his brother’s birth, 7 years later again, was the happiest of his life.

Racism

Bruno, Giovanna and Fernanda still cried when talking about racism. The acting couple are parents to Titi, 9, and Bless, 7, who are black, and a younger Zyan, who is white.

“I’ll need to have a different conversation than I’ll have with Zyan. Zyan stopping in a blitz will be different from Bless. It scares me a lot”, he said.

See the publications on the networks and watch the podcast below.