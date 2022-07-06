VIDEO: car invades store in the West Zone of Rio, and customer escapes with only a scratch | Rio de Janeiro

A runaway car invaded a clothing and finery rental store in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio, on Monday (4), around 12:30 pm. A man who was opening the store’s glass door is hit, but has minor injuries.

According to Paulo César – the owner of the Felicidade store -, the driver was a gentleman, who lost control of the vehicle. The damage was around R$ 13 thousand.

Musician Wanderson Nascimento, 48, better known as Dinho, had parked his car in front of the establishment and was entering the store to deliver the dress rented by his cousin, when he was grazed by the car.

“It was certainly a tremendous scare. When I entered, I wasn’t going to look, I heard the noise, when I put my hand on the door, inside my spirit, God spoke like this: look back. I looked and the car was already on top, I took a step forward. He even grabbed me from the side and threw me into the store. And it was God. If it wasn’t for God in my life, I’d be dead two days today” , says Wanderson.

In the images, it is possible to see the white car that Dinho had just parked. The vehicle, which also narrowly escaped being hit by the runaway car, wasn’t even Dinho’s. it was from a cousin. For Dinho, the result of the accident was a leg graze and body pain.

And this isn’t the first time he’s escaped a potentially fatal accident. He and his cousin already hit BR-101 head-on and almost fell over a precipice.

“For sure it was for us to roll over. But God, with his mercy, once again, left the car facing the street and people welcomed us”, remembers the musician.

The driver of the car had injuries and was attended at the UPA that is in front of the store. Also according to Paulo César, at the time of the incident, he was at the top of the store and heard a bang. The driver’s family sought him out and said they would pay for the damage.

The store practically didn’t work all day, as the accident was just after hours started, at 9 am. The establishment worked normally this Tuesday (5) with sidings, in an improvised way, until everything is fixed.

1 of 3 Musician escapes practically unscathed from runaway car in Campo Grande, West Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction Musician escapes practically unscathed from a runaway car in Campo Grande, West Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction

2 of 3 Musician escapes practically unscathed from runaway car in Campo Grande – Photo: Reproduction Musician escapes practically unscathed from runaway car in Campo Grande – Photo: Reproduction