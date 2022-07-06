Video shows yard full of Boeing 787 planes waiting for delivery clearance

The delay of more than a year in the release of deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has filled an aircraft storage area, which has dozens of copies waiting for the day when they can fly to their owners. A video of the site was recorded and shows dozens of jets stored.

Photo by Sam Chui





The scene, available in its entirety below, may seem like a throwback to the past, more specifically to the initial period after the launch of the 787 Dreamliner on commercial flights, when cases of fire in the model’s lithium batteries began to be recorded, resulting in a global stop. .

However, at that time, production was not so advanced and the 787-9 and 787-10 models were not yet available, but only the 787-8, the smallest of the family. Today, on the other hand, the problem is quite different.

The current outage, which has now exceeded a year, was due to the fact that minor imperfections were found in the outer fuselage and components of the front section of the modern aircraft. As a precautionary measure, Boeing and the FAA decided to suspend delivery of the jets and, since then, around 115 planes have been produced and parked.while waiting for the agency’s approval to be delivered.





The scene recorded by Sam Chui in Victorville, in the desert of Southern California, illustrates the current situation very well, being possible to count several dozen 787 jets, from companies such as Turkish, Korean Air, United, Ethiopian, AeroMexico, Qatar, Juneyao , Air Europa, ANA and others.

The jets are in long-term preservation condition, with all windows, engines and landing gear covered. A part of them is even without the engine, leaving only the supports hanging from the wings, watch:

Current Boeing 787 storage scene at Victorville – SoCal Logistics Airport aka airplane graveyard. There are lines and lines of 787 scattered around. I believe they’re waiting FAA to approve before resume delivery. pic.twitter.com/jwxxBEo8md — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) July 4, 2022



