Vigilante shoots companion to death and commits suicide in Fortaleza street | Ceará

A 38-year-old guard shot dead his companion and then took his own life on Rua Dona Leopoldina, in the Joaquim Távora neighborhood, in Fortaleza, this Wednesday (6). The woman was identified as Maria Jocélia Brito, 39 years old; the man is Francisco Oliveira Lima Filho.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to the Military Police, during the night Francisco went to the supermarket where the victim worked as an attendant, in the neighborhood of Fátima, and informed people that he was going to kill his companion due to an alleged betrayal. By not finding her at the scene, he surrendered the security guard and three employees of the establishment.

As the woman did not show up at the supermarket, he stole the bicycle of one of the surrendered employees and went to Vila Ceará, where the victim lived. When the woman arrived at the address, she was hit by several shots on a public road. Then the man took his own life.

Three firearms were seized from the suspect. There is no information on how many shots hit the victim. Francisco and Maria Jocélia leave three children.

Forensic Forensics teams were at the scene doing the first survey on the case, which will be investigated by the Women’s Defense Police Station.