Vital’s future at Corinthians and changes at SPFC

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight goes to Corinthians, which refused a loan proposal from Al Wasl by Mateus Vital – who is temporarily working in Greece.

Still in Brazil, Flamengo, which has been playing as the protagonist in this window, refused a proposal from Jorge Jesus’ team by midfielder Willian Arão.

In Europe, the news revolves around Manchester United, which intends to announce a “package” of reinforcements in the coming days.

Another English club that started the purchases is Fulham, which is concluding the negotiation with Andreas Pereira, who belonged precisely to United.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Is Vital vital for Corinthians?

Corinthians refused a loan proposal from Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, for Mateus Vital. Timão said “no” to the possibility of giving the player away for free for a year with a possible purchase option, as he sees no sense in releasing the athlete on loan amid the various absences in the squad. If there is a definitive purchase proposal, however, Corinthians would assess the situation.

In the ball market, it is believed that at the moment Mateus Vital is valued between 3 million euros and 5 million euros, values ​​seen as sufficient for a definitive negotiation with Corinthians. The player has a contract until the end of 2023 and should return to CT Joaquim Grava this week.

It’s appreciated, Aaron!

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

In full swing in the ball market, Flamengo aims for reinforcements for Dorival Jr.’s team, but also plans departures that make room for the arrival of new names in the squad. After formalizing Isla’s departure to Universidad Católica (CHI), Fla sees Willian Arão as the ball of the season. Fenerbahçe, a Turkish club managed by Jorge Jesus, made an offer for the number 5 shirt, but Rubro-Negro momentarily curbed interest.

The deal, however, is not ruled out, as the Cariocas are waiting for the playoffs against Tolima (COL) and Atlético-MG to get a clearer idea of ​​what the rest of the season will be like.

Andreas has already been…

Andreas Pereira accepted the proposal from Fulham, from England, to transfer permanently from Manchester United. Away from Flamengo, a club with which he had a loan contract until June 30, he said “yes” to the English team’s offer with a three-year contract renewable for another season.

According to blogger Marcelo Hazan, from UOL Esporterevealed exclusively, Fulham agreed a principle agreement with United for the purchase of Andreas for 10 million fixed euros plus 3 million euros in bonuses for goals (R$ 55.2 million and R$ 16.5 million, respectively). — at today’s quote).

Weight replacement in Sao Paulo

Image: Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro

São Paulo defined a name to replace Alex in charge of the under-20 team. The board talks with the former side Belletti, twice champion of São Paulo for the club when he was a player. O UOL Esporte found that the negotiations are not yet closed, but the name of the former side is well regarded by the tricolor leaders. He has already worked as a fixed assistant coach at Cruzeiro in 2021.

Belletti was the name found by the management of São Paulo after Alex announced that he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year. The former midfielder’s desire is to take on a professional team in 2023.

United goes shopping

Coach Erik ten Hag’s work at Manchester United has already begun, but so far it is surrounded by uncertainty. The English club, which is out of the next edition of the Champions League, has not yet reached an agreement with any reinforcements and has been living with the possibility of losing important pieces.

However, the English newspaper “The Sun” assured that the idea of ​​United’s board is to confirm five reinforcements during the month of July. Some of the targets at this point are players who have already worked with the coach. In this sense, Lisandro Martínez, Antony and Frenkie de Jong appear on the list.

Leaving Santos?

Náutico is still trying to hire Jobson, from Santos. After offering the loan with full payment of salaries to Peixe, Timbu agreed to pay part of the monthly amount.

As the athlete trains separately and is not in the plans of coach Fabián Bustos, Náutico understood that Santos could accept the free loan in exchange for the appreciation in Serie B. Peixe refused and is now evaluating the new proposal.