Volkswagen opens enrollment for 150 job openings at the Taubaté unit; learn how to apply

The Volkswagen automaker from Taubaté opened registration for 150 new job openings this Tuesday (5th). Applications are open until this Thursday (7th) by accessing the automaker’s website.

According to the Metalworkers Union, the vacancies are for the functions of production assembler, sharpener and bodywork preparer. Complete secondary education and living in the Taubaté region is required in the selection.

Industrial technical training will be a differential. In addition, the company is looking for candidates with knowledge of TPM, 5S, Housekeeping, Quality Self-Control tools.

Among the benefits offered to contractors are the purchase of a vehicle at a discount, annual PPR, health plan, chartered bus, private pension, annuity plan and on-site cafeteria.

With the 150 new hires, the Taubaté factory will again have a 3rd shift in the framing and stamping sectors as of January 2023.

With the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement, in addition to the 150 vacancies, VW will hire 120 Senai apprentices by 2025. The production of a second car on the MQB platform in Taubaté from 2025 was also guaranteed, with an investment of around BRL 1 billion.