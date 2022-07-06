Volkswagen opens selection process for 150 new vacancies at the Taubaté plant; see how to apply | Paraiba Valley and Region

Volkswagen opened on Tuesday (5) registrations for 150 new job openings for three different functions within the automaker in Taubaté (SP).

The application deadline will until this Thursday (7) and interested parties must complete a form available on the website.

According to the Metalworkers Union, candidates must live in Taubaté and have completed high school. Industrial technical training is not mandatory for candidates, but it can be a differential at the time of selection.

The 150 vacancies are divided into three functions at the factory: production fitter, sharpener and bodywork preparer. Candidates also need to be available to work in any of the automaker’s three shifts.

Contractors will have benefits such as annual benefits, health plan, chartered bus to the factory, private pension, annuity plan, on-site cafeteria and discount when purchasing branded vehicles.

With the 150 new hires, the Taubaté factory will again have a 3rd shift in the framing and stamping sectors as of January 2023.

Opportunities opened up after factory workers approved a collective bargaining agreement. The increase in jobs was offered in return for changes in the calendar of days off and the division of production at the Polo Track with the factory in São Bernardo do Campo.