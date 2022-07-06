VW Gol is the best-selling car for the first time since 2014; see the ranking – 07/05/2022

The Volkswagen Gol ended an eight-year fast and returned to close one month as the best-selling passenger car in Brazil. The veteran hatchback had 9,435 units sold in June, according to a ranking released by Fenabrave – almost 2,000 more than the second-placed Hyundai HB20 (which leads in the accumulated).

December 2014 had been the last month in which the German brand’s model led the license plates – therefore, for almost eight years. In the sum of that year, the leader was the Fiat Palio – position occupied by Chevrolet Onix from 2015 to 2020 and by Strada in 2021.

Gol’s reaction takes place a few months after the veteran’s farewell, launched in 1980 and which will be discontinued in 2023 to make way for the Polo Track as the most affordable option for Volkswagen in the country.

The third place in the June ranking was the Volkswagen T-Cross, the country’s best-selling SUV in the month, with 6,309 units. Rounding out the top 5 passenger cars are the Jeep Compass, with 6,104, and the Fiat Cronos, with 6,047.

In the general ranking of vehicles, the Fiat Strada pickup once again appeared as the best seller, with 9,840 units sold in June. See the ranking below:

Passenger Cars – June

1- Volkswagen Gol – 9,435

two- Hyundai HB20 – 7,938

3- Volkswagen T-Cross – 6,309

4- Jeep compass – 6,104

5- Fiat Cronos – 6,047

Overall ranking – accumulated/year

1- Fiat Strada – 51,019

2- Hyundai HB20 – 42,834

3- Chevrolet Onix – 33,850

4- Volkswagen T-Cross – 32,871

5- Fiat Mobi – 31,453