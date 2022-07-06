“Waiting only for a call”; Messi could leave PSG and settle with European giants in January

It seems that the end of Messi’s passage with PSG’s colors is approaching. Wearing the Ligue 1 club’s colors for a season, an exit could happen in January 2023, with the Argentine free to sign a pre-contract with any club he wants.

After making history at Barcelona, ​​Messi accepted a new challenge in France. He signed a two-year contract with PSG and, in the first season, the numbers were not so good: just 11 goals this season.

In view of this, Messi would be leaving PSG this season that will start, bound for Spain, to return to the barcelona. The information is from the Spanish program ‘El Chiringuito’, which guarantees that Messi is in constant contact with Xavi in ​​order to seal his return to Catalonia.

Also according to the source, Messi is waiting for a call from Barca president Laporta to expedite his departure from PSG and arrange a return to Barcelona. It all depends on the Spanish club’s financial situation and a call from the Barcelona president.

“Messi is in contact with Xavi at the moment. He is waiting for a call from Laporta to try to return to the club in January.”says the program.

PSG and Messi

PSG, meanwhile, still have Messi for the rest of the season, but they won’t play any tough games if the Argentine really wants to leave. But an agreement, before July 2023, will only happen if Barça involves values.