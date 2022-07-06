‘We lay off people to keep the company healthy’, says CEO of Kavak in Brazil – Link

Kavak, a Mexican startup for the purchase and sale of used vehicles, announces this Wednesday, 6th, the expansion to three more Latin American countries: Chile, Peru and Colombia. The company plans to invest $120 million for 2022 and 2023 in the new markets, with each country receiving around US$40 million and stocking 500 vehicles.

A year ago, the expansion would have been a reason for fanfare, but Kavak left a trail of questions in Brazil, a market in which the company promised to invest R$ 2.5 billion over the next ten years. In June, the largest startup in Latin America (valued at US$ 8.7 billion) carried out two rounds of layoffs in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, its two largest markets in the country.

Roger Laughlin is co-founder and president of Kavak in Brazil, a startup that buys and sells used cars.

According to the Estadão, there were at least 300 disconnections, a number that the company does not confirm. Among those dismissed, there were complaints about the conduct of the process and even questions about the choices in marketing — Kavak, for example, became a sponsor of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Who led this restructuring was Roger Laughlin, co-founder and CEO of the company in the country. To Estadão, the Venezuelan spoke exclusively about the company’s current situation, the Brazilian market and plans for the future. For the first time, he also spoke about the cuts in the startup. Check out the best moments.

What does it mean to enter the three new markets after the cuts in Brazil?

We have a global ambition to be the biggest used car player in the world and we are very focused on emerging markets. The problems we solve in all these places are very similar, such as fraud, time investment, low funding penetration, lack of information, security and trust. Our financial moment is ‘ok’ and that’s why we decided to continue with the expansion.

Did the investment in these new markets have to be reduced due to the current global economic moment?

In the current global context, we are looking for more efficiency and productivity and we want to accelerate our technology and product plan. We want to do more with less. We made a recent fundraising and our financial health is good, but we had to adapt. Now, we have decided to prioritize our efficiencies and economic pillars and maximize our investments from a people, infrastructure and inventory perspective.

In 2021, the used car market shrank and the first months of 2022 also indicate a retraction. Has Kavak been disappointed with the Brazilian market?

We have seen this in every market. It is natural from the macro situation, which has inflation. It also has the effect of the pandemic, in which used cars remained valued for more than a year. That said, the (Brazilian) market is still huge, with great potential. The slowdown is small in relation to size, but we have been trying to adapt, reducing prices and reinforcing elements of our value proposition, such as the two-year warranty, warranty and maintenance product and financing. The economic situation is not ideal, but the time is good to buy a car. The Fipe table has been depreciating and the new car market has not woken up. In addition, the used car is very resilient to crises. Putting money into it can be a way to protect capital.

When mr. Can you imagine a movement of resumption of the used market?

The first quarter was difficult for the automotive sector and April was even worse. May and June have already started to show signs of recovery. We are optimistic for the second half of the year, despite some variables that are out of control. Automotive credit approval ratings have already started to rise. We think 2023 will be quite positive for the used car industry.

Has Kavak stopped buying cars because inventories are at a standstill?

The decision to buy less was to ensure that we are in line with the market momentum. We want to have the best mix of vehicles to ensure rotation. The more we can sell, the more we can buy. And what we have now is enough. We were buying keeping in mind that we would open new markets in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. And the sales forecast was different.

Were the layoffs linked to the vehicle purchase operation?

We did a resizing in all areas. We had hired thinking of a scale that will not happen. It was an adaptation of Kavak’s size to be able to navigate in the healthiest way possible.

We reported two rounds of layoffs. Are there more cuts planned?

The adjustments we needed to make were already done in one fell swoop. Naturally, we have a high cutoff score, which results in performance cuts. This ensures that we have the best people and it will keep happening.

What was the size of the fit?

I can’t open that number.

Kavak made heavy investments in marketing and then laid off, which caused internal dissatisfaction among employees. How is the company dealing with those who stayed?

You have to be very empathetic and careful with people who have left. Then the focus needs to be 200% on those who stay. What we’ve been doing is being very open with the teams. I’ve invested a lot of my time explaining what we did. We have adopted a strategy of democratizing our plan for the coming months. We have been trying to promote a value that is the “sense of ownership”: what are the implications of owning a business for better or for worse. It is something that helps to understand why we have to make difficult decisions that, in the short term, are not popular. In the end, I think the team understood that they were necessary decisions thinking about the health of the business, protecting those who stayed and also the consumer. We will continue to maximize the investments we have made.

There were complaints among former employees indicating a lack of empathy in the termination process. Did you evaluate how this was done?

I cannot answer clearly, as it is difficult to get into the merits of people’s perceptions. Living this situation is very difficult and I respect all these people. The impression a person has is difficult to control. Like all things we do at Kavak, we have self-criticism and we have done an analysis. We also talked to the people who left to try to understand their moment and we tried to execute everything in the most empathic way possible. We have prepared a very different benefits package, which includes an extension of the health plan for six months and an extension of the value of the basic food basket.

Did you get help from an outside consultant for that moment?

We do not hire external consultancy, but we speak with different specialists in the market. These voices gave some opinions and we tried to use the best possible context to make the decisions. We evaluated different scenarios and studied the best way to do what we did. This kind of moment needs to be done with empathy and care. And it needs to be done by the company, not by an outside consultant.

Did the capital market downturn get in the way of medium-term plans? Were there plans for a new capture?

We made a recent fundraising and we are in a great position to execute the plans for the next 24 months. We do not have funding foreseen in the short or medium term. After the strong expansion, a turn to take our business to profitability was already part of our plan. The current moment accelerates our planning.

Until recently, there was no talk of profitability. Does Kavak already operate in the blue?

The business needs to be healthy. Generally speaking, you need to generate more revenue than costs. Over the past three years, the venture capital wave may have been a little unrealistic for many entrepreneurs who launched in the period. We started Kavak six years ago, in Mexico, in a completely different scenario. There was no venture capital at that time there. We were the first to raise a round, worth US$3 million, a figure that no longer exists. We were born looking to our financial health, as it is capital and infrastructure intensive. We have always had a disciplined business from an economic point of view.