We tested 5G technology in the Federal District. see the result

The report of metropolises circulates, this Wednesday (7/6), through the Federal District to test the 5G connection. Brasília is the first capital in the country to receive the technology standalonealso called pure 5G, which promises to offer the user higher internet connection speed, less latency and lower battery consumption of connected devices.

The team traveled through Plano Piloto and had a connection to the 5G network at some points. In Parque da Cidade, for example, the signal was oscillating and it was not possible to keep it high. In Asa Norte, however, the frequency was better. And, next to one of the antennas, it allowed download speeds above 600 megabytes per second.

Lago Norte, Varjão, Itapoã, Vale do Amanhecer, Planaltina and Sobradinho still do not receive the 5G signal. In Paranoá Park and Paranoá, it was possible to connect with the old frequency. In this region, the speed was on average for 4G, around 100 Mbps.

Despite the leap in relation to the 100 Mbps measured on 4G internet, the promise of exceeding 1 GB of speed was not fulfilled.

maximum potential

In addition to the improvement for Internet users, the fifth generation of mobile telephony guarantees to massify and diversify the Internet of Things (IoT) in sectors such as public safety, telemedicine, education and distance, smart cities, industrial and agricultural automation.

In terms of speed, 4G, in theory, is capable of reaching 1 Gbps (one gigabit per second). However, this value is rarely reached on a day-to-day basis, and hovers around 10% of the maximum potential. The 5G network can provide 20 times faster speed, with the promise of a speed of 20 Gbps. The expectation is that the network will, in fact, provide speeds above 1 Gbps.

The technology is expected to be implemented, by September, also in Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS), João Pessoa (PB) and São Paulo (SP).

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) 5G technology is the evolution of the well-known 4G, currently used in Brazil. It is a technology that has a higher frequency, which makes it faster than 4G, and has lower latency, which allows a much higher number of connections.Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-2.jpg In addition, it also guarantees a better quality and resolution of videos and images, as it has a higher speed for connection to devices, and a reduction in download and upload times, in addition to more stable connections – which should allow a huge series of new (and best) applications zf L/Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-6.jpg Among the advantages of 5G technology are: downloading long high-definition videos in seconds, much higher speed for games, more efficiency in industrial machines, much greater connectivity – allowing advances in cars, appliances, telemedicine, agriculture, education and other areas. the so-called Internet of Things lupengyu/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-3.jpg However, experts indicate that the wavelength of 5G is shorter. This means its range is shorter and more transmit antennas are neededBusà Photography/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-5.jpg Despite this, the technology could affect different types of service in Brazil, such as, for example, the operation of autonomous cars, a novelty in the country that, in fact, already exists in several developed nations.SERGII IAREMENKO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-4.jpg The technology will also deliver quality entertainment as it will allow greater access to augmented reality and virtual reality solutions. In addition, 5G will help in the implementation of so-called smart cities, as it can be used in construction, traffic control, public safety, among others.Kilito Chan/Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-1.jpg Communication and health are other areas that will also be impacted. The ease of exchanging data and information will directly impact business between companies. In addition, 5G will also help carry out medical operations with robotics and augmented reality resources, for example.Weiquan Lin/Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-4.jpg As for cell phones, currently the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models already work with 5G cellular networks. As well as the Motorola Edge, the first to be launched with the technology in the country. Brands such as Samsung, LG, One Plus, Xiaomi and Huawei also sell devices with the featured3sign/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-1.jpg The 5G auction notice provides that the technology should be available in all capitals in the country by July 31, 2022. In addition, cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants are expected to implement 5G by July 2025.lupengyu/ Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-2.jpg The inhabitants of municipalities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants will be covered by July 2026. Finally, cities with a population of more than 100 thousand inhabitants must receive 5G technology by July 2027. July 2028 is the deadline for receiving 5G for cities with more than 30,000 inhabitantsQi Yang / Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-3.jpg Among the countries that already use 5G technology are: United States, China, South Korea (with some instability), United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Romania, Uruguay and Canada Qi Yang / Getty Images 0

