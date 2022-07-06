What happens to the body day after day when infected with the coronavirus

Brazil faces the fourth wave of cases since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. Currently, Omicron sublines, such as BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, are predominant among new national cases of the disease. From the mutations presented by these strains, specialists identified some changes in the behavior of the virus, such as a shorter incubation time in the body.

It is worth noting that, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the daily moving average of covid-19 cases is estimated at 57,900. At the beginning of May, the same average was calculated at 14.7 thousand.

Mild cases of covid-19 tend to last approximately 14 days, but there are cases where the patient develops long covid (Image: LightFieldStudios/Envato)

Day 0: the onset of infection

On day zero of infection, the person comes into contact with the infectious agent, which occurs after exposure to particles of the covid-19 virus. This happens, for example, when someone infected sneezes, coughs or talks, without the use of masks, next to someone healthy.

Inside the body, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses the S protein (spike), which is in your viral membrane, and connects to ACE2 receptors — the acronym can be translated as Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 — on cells in the mucosa of the nose or mouth. In some cases, the gateway can be the eyes. Thus, the invasion begins.

Commanding healthy cells, the covid-19 virus uses the “machinery” of that structure to make as many copies of itself as possible. “In this replication, it produces from 100 to 1,000 new viruses in a single cell”, details Eduardo Levi, research and development coordinator at Dasa, for the BBC Brazil.

On day zero, the covid-19 virus enters the body and begins to replicate itself, through healthy cells in the lining of the nose (Image: IciakPhotos/Envato)

The number of copies is so great that “the cell can’t take it, it bursts and dies. These viruses are then released and will repeat this process in neighboring cells”, adds Levi about the viral replication process of the virus, which is still started on day zero of infection.

Days 1, 2 and 3: the incubation of the covid virus

After having invaded the healthy body and having already produced the first copies, the coronavirus will seek to expand in the next few days of the infection. In this sense, the infectious agent replicates itself in other types of cells and, for example, goes from the nose to the throat until it reaches the lungs.

Usually, these first three days of infection are silent, that is, patients do not yet have symptoms of the disease. However, the Omicron variant and its sublines are known to shorten this incubation period. Therefore, some patients may, for example, report the first symptoms as early as the second day.

In the first three days of infection, the purpose of the coronavirus is to replicate, and the patient usually has no symptoms (Image: Kjpargeter/Freepik)

Here, it is worth explaining that, according to data from the UK Health Safety Agency, the incubation period for the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) was five to six days. With Delta, the average interval has been reduced to four days. Now, eat Ômicron, this is the shortest period estimated since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, this is why many people receive a false negative result when testing early.

Days 4 to 14: Coronavirus symptoms

In the replication process, the covid-19 virus can be identified by the immune system and the counterattack tends to start from day 4 of infection. At this point, the first white blood cells to attack the infectious agent are:

At this time, the immune response is not specialized against the coronavirus. This is because they are still a new and unknown agent for the organism. For example, the Natural Killers they are part of the innate immune system, that is, they do not depend on previous experience to attack invaders. Even in children, their concentration is naturally higher and this is one of the justifications for the youngest to get sick less as a result of covid-19, according to studies.

In a second moment, the immune system starts releasing other types of defense cells, such as T lymphocytes — responsible for managing a more organized response to viral invasion — and B lymphocytes — which produce specific antibodies (immune proteins) against the virus. coronavirus.

Symptoms of covid-19 usually appear from the fourth day onwards, such as a runny nose and headaches (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

In parallel, it is normal and expected for patients to report the first symptoms of covid-19. According to British researchers from the ZOE Covid Study, the following symptoms are the most common with the Ômicron variant:

Coryza (runny nose);

Headaches;

sneezing;

Sore throat;

Persistent cough.

About the symptoms, they can vary between patients. “There are people with few symptoms who, after four or five days, are already recovered. In others, the same picture takes longer to pass”, explains infectologist Nancy Bellei, professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). “If after 72 hours of the onset of symptoms you are short of breath or the fever persists, you need to seek medical attention”, guides the doctor.

Day 15: Possible outcomes of the disease

It should be noted that for some patients, the acute phase of covid-19 may only last 7 days or even less, but the consensus is that by the 15th, most patients are already recovered from the infection. To date, this is the most common outcome of the disease.

In these cases, the individual’s immune system – most likely, helped by the protection generated by vaccines against covid-19 and booster doses – managed to eliminate the infectious agent.

ICU admission

Patients may be hospitalized because of covid-19 (Image: Nd3000/Envato Elements)

Despite the “rule”, the situation of covid-19 can evolve differently and the virus can multiply in such a way that the immune system cannot fight it in some patients. In these circumstances, the infection can seriously affect the lungs or even reach other organs in cases of systemic infection. These are the patients who need admission to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and intubation.

long covid

The last possible outcome of the disease is the long covid. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “the post-covid condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months after the onset of symptomatic covid-19, and lasting for at least 2 months”.

Even people who had milder forms of coronavirus infection can live for long periods with some remnants of the disease, such as a persistent cough or fatigue. However, it is not yet known why these sequelae remain in the body for so long after the acute phase.

