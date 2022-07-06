What if a black hole approached Earth? What would happen?

O Black Hole it is one of the phenomena of our space that causes most fascination and curiosity. Having already appeared in several works of fiction, this event of nature is often placed as the end of the line for the characters. This is due to its frightening feature; after all, everything that is sucked into the black hole doesn’t come back.

But leaving aside the movies and series that deal with this, what would really happen if a black hole approach the earth? See below.

First of all, we must define what exactly a black hole is. Among the many possible origins of a black hole, there is a consensus among scientists that this phenomenon originates from the death of a star. In fact, the black hole is a place in the space plane where gravity is very strong and sucks everything around it, even preventing light from propagating.

But now that we understand the origin and formation of this event, the question remains: would we be very screwed if a black hole approached Earth? First of all, we have to take into account the size of the problem, as the size of the black hole can vary, so the amount of destruction it would do also changes.

But in case it was big enough to cause a disaster, the black hole would not only wipe out all life on Earth. He would also annihilate the entire solar system, causing the other planets to be hit and collapsed. One would collide with the other.

And, from that point, an effect called “spaghettiification” would occur, which is nothing more than the mass of the celestial bodies starting to be stretched, as if it were a spaghetti, starting at the edges of the black hole, integrating with the disk. around the hole, before reaching the center.

Because of this effect, the entire atmosphere of Earth would be sucked through the hole, destroying the shape we know of our blue planet. with this friction generatedthe planet’s core would heat up, causing deadly earthquakes, tsunamis, tidal waves, and volcanic eruptions.

Even if somehow human life on Earth survived after these events, the next stage would be fatal and definitive (before spaghettiification takes place). The radiation levels generated by the suction of all matter absorbed by the black hole would turn absolutely everything to dust.

On the bright side, should such a fatal disaster happen, it is almost taken for granted that no living being, human or animal would see the end of the planet and nothing terrifying would happen.

But calm down, even with all this supposed disaster, the possibility of a black hole colliding with our solar system is practically null. Even if a nearby star were to become a black hole, the force would not be enough to overcome its original mass, having little gravitational effects on the system.

So, unless the mass that will form from this stellar death is gigantic enough to interfere with the gravitational influence, we can relax and enjoy the mysterious beauty of black holes from afar.