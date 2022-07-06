“What if someone was late…”; Robert Almeida gets tough with Santos players and fans agree on the web

Peixão is not having a good time and the Club has been the target of several criticisms

Santos players are being criticized a lot for the bad phase of the team and many fans call for immediate departures from several of the cast. There is a great dissatisfaction with the apathy of the athletes on the field, even more so after the defeat to Flamengo, last weekend, in Vila Belmiro, a game valid for the Brazilian Championship.

Brazilian Champion for Peixão, Robert Almeida, criticized the current situation and gave a tremendous scolding to players who would be complaining about training early in the morning of Fabián Bustos in Peixe. This has given rise to several debates on the web and many agree with the former Alvinegro Praiano player.

“Player complaining about training at 08:30 hr? It’s toys, huh! With Leo you were at 08:00 on the field. And if someone was late, the next day the training was at 07:30hrs. This generation is mimizenta! See if you win something first, then complain about training schedule”, said.

On social media, Robert Almeida is very active and likes to give his opinion on everything that happens in Peixão. On the field, the next commitment from Santos will be against Deportivo Táchira, for the Copa Sudamericana. Fabian Bustos is on a tightrope and knows he needs results to stay in office.

President Rueda knows that the pressure is very high and it will be necessary to change the panorama, on and off the field. The representative also receives criticism, even more so because almost no reinforcements gave immediate feedback.