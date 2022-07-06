what is it, its benefits and in which foods to find it

Magnesium is a mineral your body needs to function well. It helps with hundreds of important bodily processes, including those that control how your muscles and nerves work. It helps keep bones strong, heart healthy and blood sugar normal. It also plays a role in your energy level. You can get magnesium in many foods and drinks. But if your doctor thinks you need more, he may suggest you add supplements.

How much do you need?

An adult woman needs about 310 milligrams of magnesium a day and 320 milligrams after age 30. Pregnant women need an extra 40 milligrams. Adult men under age 31 need 400 milligrams and 420 milligrams if they are older. Children need 30 to 410 milligrams, depending on age and sex. Talk to your pediatrician about how much magnesium your child needs.

Are you getting enough magnesium?

Research estimates that between 10% and 30% of people in developed countries have a mild magnesium deficiency, with nearly half of Americans, for example, not getting enough magnesium in their diet. Over time, low levels of the mineral can set the stage for a variety of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and migraines. Older adults and people with type 2 diabetes or digestive issues are more likely not to have it, either because their bodies get rid of too much magnesium or because they don’t absorb enough in the first place.

Can you have too much?

If you’re healthy, your kidneys eliminate the extra magnesium you get from food. Still, too much of it can cause cramping or nausea. The same goes if you use laxatives or antacids that contain magnesium. In very high doses, the mineral can make you sick. Talk to your doctor about magnesium pills, because some health conditions can get worse if you take them without advice.

benefits

strengthens the bones

Your body uses magnesium to build new bone cells. Research suggests it may also protect against bone loss, broken bones and osteoporosis. Studies show that women with osteoporosis tend to have lower levels of magnesium than those who don’t.

fights inflammation

Inflammation is your immune system’s reaction to potential damage. In the short term, it helps your body fight off viruses and heal wounds. But if you have inflammation all the time, it can lead to health problems like heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes. Magnesium can help prevent this from happening.

protect the heart

Magnesium helps the heart pump blood. Right levels of the mineral can lower your chances of an irregular heartbeat, heart disease, or a heart attack. Magnesium relaxes blood vessel walls and this can help keep blood pressure down. It can also help raise your HDL, or “good” cholesterol levels.

prevents migraines

Experts believe that magnesium helps block or decrease pain chemicals in your brain and prevents blood vessels from constricting. You’re more likely to get migraines if you don’t get enough. A supplement can help keep these headaches at bay.

Reduces the chances of diabetes

Magnesium helps a hormone called insulin to work properly. Insulin helps keep blood sugar levels steady. In one study, people who ate more magnesium in their diet were less likely to get diabetes than those who ate less.

Sources

nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds offer healthy fat, plus fiber and antioxidants – iStock

Eat a 28-gram handful of almonds or cashews and you’ll get around 80 milligrams of magnesium. Other good choices include pumpkin seeds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, peanuts and flax. Sprinkle them on a salad or toss them in a cereal mix. You’ll also get heart-healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants.

Whole grains

When it comes to nutrition, whole grains trump white bread and other highly processed foods. Not only do they have a lot of fiber, but they are also rich in magnesium. Two slices of whole grain bread contain 45 milligrams of the mineral, half a cup of brown rice has about 40 milligrams, and half a cup of cooked oatmeal provides 30 milligrams.

Avocado

Whichever way you cut, slice or mash, this is a great source of magnesium. One cup of this diced fruit contains 44 milligrams. It also serves heart-healthy fats, fiber, and folate. Try adding avocado to your sandwich, salad or taco.

Dark green leafy vegetables

Here’s one more reason to eat vegetables. You’ll get about 150 milligrams from a cup of cooked spinach or Swiss chard. In addition to these two highlights, other good sources of magnesium are dark leafy greens such as kale. Bonus: They’re also packed with calcium, potassium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and K. Vegetables don’t all have to be leafy. Okra, for example, is rich in magnesium.

soy products

Soy is a staple among vegetarians for its plant-based protein. But it doesn’t fall short in the magnesium department either. A cup of soy milk amounts to 60 milligrams, while half a cup of tofu contains around 50 milligrams. Also check out the tempeh, made with fermented soybeans, edamame and soy yogurt.

Bean

Half a cup of black beans has 60 milligrams and red beans has 35 milligrams. Other magnesium-rich legumes include chickpeas, white beans, and lentils. From stews to salads, you can add beans to just about any dish. You’ll get an extra dose of fiber, protein, iron and zinc.

drug interactions

Talk to your doctor before taking a magnesium supplement. And make sure he knows everything you take. Some medications can make it difficult for the body to absorb magnesium. And magnesium supplements can cause some antibiotics and osteoporosis drugs to not work as well as they should.

