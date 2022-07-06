What is the minimum age to create a Nubank account? find out now

Those under 18 can have an account at Nubank digital bank. The news recently released excited many young people, but left many people in doubt. Can all people aged between 12 and 17 have access to the service or are there restrictions? Check out how it works.

First of all, it is important to know that the service is in the testing phase. That is to say, not all Brazilians will be able to request account for minor children. You must join the waiting list if the option has not been released to you.

Can minors under 18 have a Nubank account?

Yes, but the most important detail is that those under 18 must have this account created by their parents. Digital banking requires authorization of those responsible. The idea of ​​the novelty is to start the financial journey as soon as possible.

And this will be possible through parental guidance and monitoring. Nubank wants to be part of this process and encourage the financial education of young Brazilians.

So if your question is about the minimum age for opening an account, the answer is: 12 years old. However, we reinforce that the release of the card and account is in the testing phase. Nubank did not give an estimate of when the service will be available to all interested teenagers.

The card is for debit only, but the digital bank hopes to study other personalized services for young people soon. The intention at the moment is to help them work on controlling the finance in general, that is, not only personal but also those involving the family economy.

At first, young people will be able to save money, send and receive transfers via PIX, recharge their cell phones, shop online and withdraw physical money.

During this period of use, Nubank expects to receive feedback from customers who use the service to improve their account and also offer the possibility to a greater number of people in Brazil.