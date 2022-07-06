What Makes Us So Addicted to TikTok, According to Science

Abhishek Pratap 40 seconds ago News Comments Off on What Makes Us So Addicted to TikTok, According to Science 0 Views

  • Patricia Durán-Alamo, Pablo Gutiérrez-Rodriguez and Pedro Cuesta-Valiño
  • The Conversation*

The Tiktok app on a mobile

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The popularity of TikTok, created in 2016, has surpassed that of other social networks

The modern digital environment and, more specifically, social networks have completely transformed our way of interacting with the world.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp have become platforms for users to communicate not only with their friends and family, but also with brands and organizations, creating an ecosystem that is already part of our society.

In this context and over the last few years, TikTok – a social network launched in September 2016 by the Chinese company ByteDance for the international market, with the aim of creating and sharing short videos – has become one of the most used applications in the world, especially among young people.

TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world in 2020, and in the United States, its popularity has overtaken Instagram among Gen Z. This data demonstrates the rapid growth of the short video platform industry.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Discover the story of the former US sailor who spent 70 years looking for his Japanese ex-girlfriend | World

The American Duane Mann was 22 years old in 1953, when he was a sailor …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved