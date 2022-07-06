what to buy with a prize of R$ 55 million

The Mega-Sena can pay this Wednesday (6) a prize estimated at R$ 55 million. The would-be millionaire can invest the big bucks in low-risk bonds, but also buy luxury items like those of celebrities around the world – cars like Lamborghinis and yachts like Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

See purchase options below:

Rich Man’s Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Urus, which in Brazil costs R$ 3.7 million, is a car flaunted by celebrities such as Anitta, Justin Bieber and the fighter Conor McGregor.

The Mega-Sena winner can join this select group and buy up to 14 vehicles with the lottery prize.

“Mafioso Car”

In the list of very expensive vehicles, there is also the Bentley Bentayga V8. The player Douglas Costa owns a powerful brand, which is sold in Brazil for R$ 2 million. The athlete’s wife, photographic model Nathália Felix, described the car as a “mafioso’s car”.

You can buy 27 models of the Bentley brand with the Mega prize.

Bentley Bentayga - Playback/Car Pixel - Playback/Car Pixel

Bentley Bentayga costs R$ 2 million in Brazil

Image: Playback/Car Pixel

million yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed dinner with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, on a yacht valued at R$35 million.

The possible Mega winner has enough money to buy the vessel and still keep R$ 20 million in his bank account.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a yacht in Spain - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a yacht in Spain

Image: Playback/Instagram

