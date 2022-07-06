what to expect from the supply in the country in the coming months

Concern about the supply of diesel oil, whose demand is higher in the second half of the year, is causing the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to intensify the monitoring of S10 diesel oil imports in the country. The objective is to monitor the market more closely to avoid the risk of running out of fuel. Petrobras even alerted the government about this possibility.

The scenario is discarded by fuel distributors, who sought alternative suppliers abroad to guarantee supply. In the first four months of the year, imports increased by 23.91% compared to the same period in 2021. The average number of licenses for diesel imports, which do not necessarily indicate whether they will be carried out, increased tenfold in the first five months of the year, points out a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

The concern is with the supply of fuel during the second half of the year, traditionally a period of higher consumption, due to the planting of the next crop and the movement of cargo at the end of the year.

Another concern is the hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico, where some refineries that partially supply the Brazilian market are located. During this period, many of them suspend operations.

Brazilian production of diesel oil is insufficient to meet national demand. ANP data show that in the first four months of the year, the equivalent of 166 thousand cubic meters per day were sold, 2% more than in the same period last year. Production, which grew 8.7% in this interval, managed to supply about three quarters of Brazilian needs. The rest was supplied by imported diesel.

Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora), one of the biggest players in the fuel distribution segment, recorded an increase in demand for diesel and other fuels in the first half. For the last half of the year, demand is expected to grow by 10%.

”We are fully serving all our contracted customers. Routinely, we are already working on planning a minimum import program to complement the demand for additional products (diesel and/or gasoline) and to maintain the level of deliveries, we have made external acquisitions, which have all been met,” the company said in a statement.

War and resumption affect the diesel market

Structural issues are affecting the international diesel market. The main factors are the war in Ukraine and the resumption of economic activities after the pandemic. The Russians are one of the world’s largest suppliers of the commodity, accounting for 8% of the world market, and supplying mainly European countries.

With the invasion of Ukraine, the Europeans restricted the import of oil products from Russia, which redirected its production to other markets, such as India and China. This contributed to an increase in the demand for sea freight for the fuel.

Europeans, also dependent on Russian natural gas, are promoting the replacement of this fuel, in part with diesel. For this, they are appealing to purchases from the United States. In the largest global economy, in one year, the price of petroleum derivatives increased 78.3% at the pumps of the main highways, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Problems were already bigger with diesel oil

The world supply problems were once greater. The peak was in March, just after the start of the war, at the end of the European winter. Since then, players have been looking for alternatives to solve the demand problem.

But the impact on prices is likely to continue. They are expected to remain high in the coming months. Only a slowdown in demand can change the scenario, market sources point out.

One of the reasons for this is that global investments in oil and natural gas were restricted during the pandemic, reaching the lowest level in at least ten years in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

There is a recovery in the amount invested, however it is at levels below those practiced until 2019. The estimate of agents operating in the oil derivatives market is that this recovery will take at least two more years.