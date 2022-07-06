WhatsApp launches waiting list for groups

O Whatsapp is testing a feature that promises to bring more control to group administrators. Managers will be able to choose who will join the group by creating a “waiting list”.

The resource will only be available for groups where the entry is by link. The novelty, in free translation, called “approval of members in groups”, will allow administrators to consult who sent the request for participation.

Approval of WhatsApp group participants

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, the novelty was discovered in the beta version of Whatsapp (2.22.14.6) for Android. As it is not a standard feature, users must enable it. With regard to the approval of the tool, it must occur within the groups themselves.

However, there is still no forecast for the implementation of the feature in the stable version of the messenger. However, although testing is taking place only on Android, the feature should also be released for the iOS version.

O Whatsapp provides two-step verification to further secure the account in the app. Although the data is protected with encryption, criminals repeatedly manage to hack and clone the account.

However, when this happens, the messenger system performs an account blocking procedure simultaneously. Thus, criminals are unable to access user information.

Therefore, to recover the ‘stolen’ account, it is necessary to enter the Whatsapp phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey received by SMS.

Once this is done, the attacker using the account will be logged out immediately, since the extra security code indicates the true owner of the account.

It is worth noting that the Whatsapp is blocked for 12 hours. After this period, the account can be used again.

