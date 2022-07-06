WhatsApp tests feature to hide “online” status

After the insistence of its users, the Whatsapp started testing a setting that allows you to hide the “online” status while using the app. The novelty was found by the WABetaInfo website, in the beta version of the messenger for Android (2.22.15.8).

how it currently works

So far, it is not possible to hide the status of “online” while on the messaging platform. However, users are able to hide the last time they viewed a message. To do this, just disable the “last seen” option.

How the new feature should work

According to the site’s disclosure, the new configuration will allow the user to change the “Last seen” and “Online” statuses. Look!

In the “last seen”, it will be possible to choose:

“Everyone”: so that everyone knows this information;

“My Contacts”: so that only your contacts know;

“My contacts except”: so that specific people have access;

“Nobody”: so that nobody knows about your last view.

In the “online” status, in short, the user will have the same options as in the “last seen” configuration.

The site also points out that when enabling the new possibility, the inverse option will also be applied. That is, by hiding your “last seen” and “online” status, you will also not be able to see this information from others.

However, it is valid to say that the option is not yet available to the general public, as it is still undergoing tests. However, the expectation is that it will soon be implemented in the Android and iOS versions of the messenger.

WhatsApp plans to extend the deadline for deleting sent messages

O Whatsapp is testing in the beta version of the messenger for Android a new timeout for deleting a message after it has been sent. According to the information, the intention is to extend the period from one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to 60 hours.

In addition to this new option, the company is developing a feature that will allow users to delete any messages they receive in groups. However, so far it has not been informed whether there will be a time limit for the action to be carried out.

If you have the beta version of Whatsapp on your Android and you still haven’t identified the option to delete a message after two days of sending it, try updating your app. It is worth mentioning that the new tool is being released gradually.

Last Thursday (30), the messenger received an update in the reactions menu. Now, the messenger will allow the user to react to messages with any emoji, in addition to those already available.

How to recover chat history on WhatsApp

If you have been a victim of cloning in the Whatsapp, calm down, because it is possible to recover your conversation history through the backup. With the help of iCloud or Google Drive, there is the possibility to import the file saved on your mobile.

See the steps below:

on android

Access the “Settings” of your Android; Then tap “Applications” and then “WhatsApp”; After that, go to “Storage” and click on “Clear data”; On the next screen, click “Ok” (a backup will be restored); Next, open your WhatsApp and enter your number and wait for verification (the number must be the same as when the backup was made). After that, the system will automatically fetch the backups; Finally, the system will start to restore the messages from the found backup.

on iOS

First of all, uninstall and install WhatsApp; Once this is done, open the application and enter your number; Afterwards, the system will detect the backup saved in iCloud; After that, just follow the onscreen instructions to restore your chat history.