WhatsApp tests long-awaited novelty for ‘online’ status; know details

Will it be the end of stalkers on duty? According to the website WABetaInfo, which usually anticipates news from WhatsApp, the application is testing the functionality that would make it possible to hide the “online” status of conversations. Long awaited by some users – and despite being already under development in WhatsApp Beta – the function still does not have an official release date.

Currently, just open the contact to see if “online” appears next to the name. With the new update, users would be able to choose which contacts would have access to that specific information in their profiles.

As with “last seen” and “profile picture”, the definition will offer alternatives to users. In the “last seen” you can choose between: “All”, to let everyone know when you’ve entered the app; “Nobody”; so that no one has access to information; “My contacts”, so all your contacts can see the status; and “My contacts except…”to select specific people.

Below the screen, there would be the option directed to the “online” status: “All”, anyone can still know when you have the application open; and “Same as last seen”; will be chosen the same group of people who can see when you last viewed WhatsApp

If you select the option to hide categories from everyone, you will also not be able to see these statuses from others. Jeez! Is it worth it? In addition to the option to hide “online”, the app would be working on new emojis to “react” to messages.

wanted by hugogloss.comthe WhastApp team said that the information was released by WABetaInfo and that they do not comment on rumors.

Continue after Advertising

On the web, netizens celebrated the beginning of the tests. “My moment has come”said a profile. “If WhatsApp really puts the function that doesn’t show ‘online’, no one will ever see me online again”said another. “Finally, you don’t have to answer through the notification bar”pointed out one more. Check out:

WHATSAPP STARTED THE TESTING PHASE TO HIDE THE ONLINE!!!! FINALLY MY MOMENT HAS ARRIVED — Preta (@pretademaiss) July 3, 2022

If WhatsApp really puts the function that doesn’t show online

No one will ever see me again.

Mysterious, missing. pic.twitter.com/t2ncxngEMh — Joyce (@wyjoy_) July 4, 2022

WhatsApp will hide the online, God, my time has come, finally you don’t have to keep answering through the notification bar — 𝒜𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@ntjalle) July 4, 2022

news: whatsapp will allow you to hide the online. would use? If I could, I wouldn’t even use whatsapp, of course I will —twin.ma (@cavasinmah) July 2, 2022

I see that Whatsapp will take the online: this is my moment pic.twitter.com/5G0FQ3yXru — Sparkol🖤 (@jayjaysparkol) July 4, 2022

I’m sorry but if they release this tool to hide WhatsApp online then I won’t respond anyway. I was never sad — Maria Cecilia (@lxMaceci) July 3, 2022