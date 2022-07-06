WhatsApp tests long-awaited novelty for ‘online’ status; know details

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp tests long-awaited novelty for ‘online’ status; know details 0 Views

Will it be the end of stalkers on duty? According to the website WABetaInfo, which usually anticipates news from WhatsApp, the application is testing the functionality that would make it possible to hide the “online” status of conversations. Long awaited by some users – and despite being already under development in WhatsApp Beta – the function still does not have an official release date.

Currently, just open the contact to see if “online” appears next to the name. With the new update, users would be able to choose which contacts would have access to that specific information in their profiles.

As with “last seen” and “profile picture”, the definition will offer alternatives to users. In the “last seen” you can choose between: “All”, to let everyone know when you’ve entered the app; “Nobody”; so that no one has access to information; “My contacts”, so all your contacts can see the status; and “My contacts except…”to select specific people.

Below the screen, there would be the option directed to the “online” status: “All”, anyone can still know when you have the application open; and “Same as last seen”; will be chosen the same group of people who can see when you last viewed WhatsApp

WhatsApp will have an option to hide the “online” status (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp will have an option to hide the “online” status (Image:Playback/WABetaInfo)

If you select the option to hide categories from everyone, you will also not be able to see these statuses from others. Jeez! Is it worth it? In addition to the option to hide “online”, the app would be working on new emojis to “react” to messages.

wanted by hugogloss.comthe WhastApp team said that the information was released by WABetaInfo and that they do not comment on rumors.

Continue after Advertising

On the web, netizens celebrated the beginning of the tests. “My moment has come”said a profile. “If WhatsApp really puts the function that doesn’t show ‘online’, no one will ever see me online again”said another. “Finally, you don’t have to answer through the notification bar”pointed out one more. Check out:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Restaurant is successful with rude attendants, who even throw menus at customers – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+ A restaurant in Sydney, Australia, has drawn attention on social media because of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved