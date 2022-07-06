which cities will have the technology

The fifth generation of mobile internet, the popular 5G, starts operating in Brasília, this Wednesday (6). With the activation of the signal, the federal capital becomes the first Brazilian city to offer “pure” or “stand alone” technology, with infrastructure fully dedicated to 5G.

According to the obligations set out in the public notice, the winning operators of the 3.5 GHz national band – considered the “fillet mignon” of 5G – would need to install a minimum of 33 antennas in the Federal District to guarantee the start of the operation, closing the account of a antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The number of equipment installed, however, is already much higher.

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), there are about 300 radio base stations (technical name of the antennas) mapped in the Federal District for the provision of 5G, with 80% of coverage concentrated in Brasília. With the goal met, operators Claro, Vivo and Tim will be able to connect their 5G signals to customers in the region. The endorsement was given this Monday (4th) by Anatel’s specific collegiate, the Gaispi (Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3.5 GHz band), in an extraordinary meeting.

After the deliberation, counselor Moisés Moreira said that a series of successful tests carried out last weekend gave Anatel confidence to release 5G operation in the Federal District. According to the agency’s representative, the local network underwent a “fire test” in which the antennas were connected to verify the effective mitigation of interference in broadcasting signals, satellite systems and air traffic – also mandatory for the regulator’s ok.

In Moreira’s assessment, the experience in Brasília should function as a kind of pilot project for the implementation of 5G in other capitals. According to him, “all the problems we are facing here will be more easily overcome in other cities.” This perspective even led to the determination for the EAF to create a “war room” designed to correct any problems that may arise in the next activations. The idea is to have dedicated technicians make immediate adjustments to resolve interference more quickly, until a final solution is given.

Why Brasilia? Where does 5G arrive next?

The operation of the main 5G band in Brasília was authorized at the request of the Band Administrator Entity (known by the acronym EAF), a kind of operational arm of 5G, responsible for putting into practice the bidding counterparts of the 3.5 GHz band. “The activations depend on the work at EAF, where she finds it easier, she advances”, summarized the counselor.

According to Moisés Moreira, the DF had characteristics that favored a quick response to the activation conditions, such as a relatively low number of migration of TRVOs (TV open via satellite dishes, which occupied the frequency currently destined for 5G and which gained a new band, with a change that was in charge of the operators), causing Brasília to reach the activation of the fifth generation of the mobile network first.

Also according to Moreira, the cities of Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Porto Alegre should be the next cities to have an active 5G signal, according to information passed on to Gaispi by the entity, but there is no forecast of when this should occur. Despite having mentioned the possibility that there will be news for deliberation next week (when there will be a new meeting at Anatel), the only deadline mentioned by him is August, when all capitals must be linked to technology.

Full activation only in 2029

The arrival of the 5G signal to the Federal District and state capitals is the first milestone in the schedule to be followed by the winners of the bid held last year and should already be completed based on the original schedule. The deadline for telecom operators to make 5G available in capital cities was postponed by two months by Anatel, with a deadline that ran from the end of June to August 29.

This schedule extension was made at the request of the managing entity and took into account difficulties in acquiring and receiving interference filters, especially those coming from China. The distribution chain has been in trouble since 2020, as a result of bottlenecks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. When questioned, Anatel’s adviser stated that the equipment is arriving “satisfactorily, [em ritmo] enough to serve the capitals in due time”, making it clear not to expect further delays on the horizon.

The other deadlines of the 5G public notice were not changed. After activation in the capitals, it will be the turn of cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, which must receive the signal by January 1, 2023, followed by municipalities with up to 200,000 inhabitants, in June 2023. The calendar continues until 2029, when smaller locations will receive coverage. Regardless of the setting of dates, there are no impediments to anticipate the arrival of the signal, depending on the capacity of antenna installations and interference mitigation.

Even if the signal arrives, the use of the 5G network depends on the smartphone (or other device) that is compatible. Today there are 67 compatible models approved by Anatel.