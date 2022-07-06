WHO Confirms More Than 5,000 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) released this Tuesday (5) the balance of 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide .

The number represents an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous report, from the 22nd of June. So far, only one death from the disease has been recorded, according to the organization’s spokesman.

“WHO continues to urge countries to pay special attention to smallpox cases, to try to limit contamination,” spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news conference in Geneva.

The WHO emergency committee on the subject, however, has no forecast of a new meeting to deal with the matter, after a first meeting that took place on June 23.

The health agency had reported last week that the current outbreak of smallpox cases, while very worrying, it did not constitute “a public health emergency of international concern,” the term used for the organization’s highest level of alert.

The number of cases has increased dramatically in recent days: this latest assessment, dated June 30, represents an increase of 55.9% compared to the previous count, which had registered 3,413 cases eight days earlier.

Europe remains the region most affected by the virus, with 85% of cases. The disease, initially endemic in ten African countries, began to multiply on the European continent and now affects the whole 53 countries. An unusual increase in monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside the West and Central African countries where the virus normally circulates.

Although the majority of identified cases are of men who have sex with men, “other vulnerable groups are also at risk”, warned the WHO spokeswoman. “There have been some cases in children and people with compromised immune systems,” she added.

The disease was discovered in Denmark in 1958 in laboratory monkeys and that’s why it got its name. But currently, rodents are the main animals that carry this virus.

Known in humans since the 1970s, monkeypox is considered less dangerous and contagious than its cousin, smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

