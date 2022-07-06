Who was the 23-year-old girl killed by her PM sister

Naná: that’s what friends and family affectionately called Rhayna Oliveira de Mello, 23, killed last Saturday (2) by her sister PM Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello, 30, in São Gonçalo (RJ). Mother of a four-year-old son, the young woman used to share her routine with her son, friends and two sisters on social media.

Rhillayne is being held in preventive detention at the Military Police’s Special Prison Battalion. She confessed to shooting her sister in the chest, but said she had no recollection of a physical altercation — as reported by witnesses. “My family is destroyed,” she said on her Twitter profile to another sister of Rhayna who is pregnant and is 24 years old.

In another post, she reacted to comments about the two sisters. “I see the things people say about my sisters that aren’t true and my heart races, I feel like I’m going to die,” she said. This sister was one of the people Rhaynayne fought with in the early hours that ended with Rhayna’s death.

Son was the baby of a murdered young woman

The pinned post to Rhayna’s profile is a picture of her son.

Careful with the child, Rhayna liked to cut the boy’s hair neatly, buy him new clothes—she sometimes skipped her nails to suit her son’s wishes—and throw pretty birthday parties. For this year, she bought all the boy’s school supplies with dinosaur drawings.

Rhayna Mello, 23, killed by her PM sister, Rhailayne Mello, in Rio de Janeiro Image: Playback/Twitter

Last year, Rhayna celebrated that the boy was invited by a child modeling agency. As a teenager, she published that being a model was her dream. Currently, she was single and working as a merchant.

After Rhayna’s death, the boy’s father posted some messages on his profile. Yesterday, the day after Rhayna’s funeral, was the boy’s birthday. “No mood for a birthday. Just thank God for granting me another year of life and protection for me and especially for my son, who will need it a lot.”

In another publication, he stated that he never imagined going through such a situation. “He [o filho] he’s on the street playing and I’m here, finished. He comes in and I have to pretend like nothing is happening, I’m hiding everything so he doesn’t notice,” she reported, receiving numerous messages of support.

Love between sisters yielded tattoo

In her profile on social networks, Rhayna showed that she was looking forward to the arrival of her newest nephew, who still didn’t know if it would be a boy or a girl. From the messages and photos, she appeared to be closer to her 24-year-old sister.

Tattoos of Rhayna Mello, killed by her PM sister, and another of her sisters Image: Playback/Twitter

The two even got a tattoo together—a moon, on Rhayna’s left arm, and a sun on her sister’s right arm. “It was eternalized”, the sister published the day they marked the skin.

Videos and photographs of the two together were also published frequently, along with other friends. After Rhayna’s murder, the same friends posted messages.

I thank God for having you in my life, I am honored for that and for being so considered by you! I love you, rest in peace. I’ll pray for you.”

Friend Message to Rhayna

Rhayna I liked to take care of my appearance. Vain, she was constantly posting about beauty care, like putting on false eyelashes and getting her nails done. In all the photos she published of herself, the merchant said: “beautiful”, “I’m very beautiful”, “always a princess”, “self-esteem up there today”.

According to friends, she also didn’t like her name being confused with Rayana. On the other hand, she liked parties, especially funk balls, dancing and hanging out with her friends. In addition to the tattoo with her sister, she had flowers and the phrases “stay wild” (in the English translation, remain wild) and “You were born and I was reborn”—a reference to the son.

Religious, Rhayna called herself a spiritist and greeted orixás such as Xangô, Oxalá and Exu. In one of the publications, she spoke of the experience in a terreiro: “Energy out of the ordinary”.

In her profile, Rhayna mentioned little Rhaylayne – who the family calls Nany –, but more often she made posts talking about her love for her nephew, the son of the PM.

PM Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello (left) and sister Rhayna Mello Image: Playback/Facebook

The last hours before the crime were marked by a family fight

According to statements by Rhayna, her husband – who is also a military police officer – and witnesses to the crime, the PM had been drinking for approximately 12 hours at the time he shot Rhayna.

Reports indicate that she argued with at least four people in addition to her sister: her mother, an Uber driver, a bar owner and her pregnant sister. In her statement, she says she doesn’t remember several moments of the night.

Rhillayne’s husband told the police that he had never witnessed physical fights in the PM’s family, only arguments between the sisters.

After arguing with her mother and sister in an Uber car — Rhayna was not in the vehicle —, the PM reportedly scratched her pregnant sister and went home to get her gun. Afterwards, her husband tried to take her home from the bar she was at, to no avail.

According to the testimony of a friend of the victim, at dawn, Rhailayne asked Rhayna to meet her at the bar. There, the two sisters talked quietly, had fun and danced. There is no information on the exact time when the two first met.

Still at the bar, Rhayna tried to intimidate Rhayna’s friend by saying that “it was the police”. When the bar closed, the PM wanted to go back to use the bathroom and was stopped by the owner. At that moment, according to the deposition, Rhillayne shot into the air at the door of the establishment. In testimony, the PM said he did not remember that she shot.

Faced with her sister’s behavior, Rhayna called the PM’s husband around 7:55 am because the sister was “disturbed and drunk” at a gas station. The sisters began to argue there (the testimonies do not indicate the content of the fight).

The argument got worse and they even physically attacked each other. Rhillayne also said in a statement that she doesn’t remember the fight between the two, only that she came out of the gas station bathroom already arguing with her sister.

Rhayna’s husband and Rhayna’s friend managed to break up their first fight. When she was separated from her sister, the PM pulled out her own gun and started shooting in Rhayna’s direction. One of the shots hit the girl in the chest.

The husband reports that the young woman apparently fell lifeless. With the fatal shot, the PM gave his wife a voice of arrest and took her to the Neves Police Station (73rd DP).

Coroner speaks of ‘psychosis’

Rhillayne admitted in deposition that she shot her sister and tried to help her. She also said that she “got to see the moment when she was unconscious”.

In the forensic examination, before being sent to prison, Rhillayne told police that she injured herself while being taken to prison: she hit her forehead with the handcuffs and tried to pull out her fingernails.

The expert Celso Eduardo Jandre Boechat attests that the PM arrived at the examination site “with behavior suggesting psychosis or post-traumatic state” and “apathetic with the reported facts”. He confirms the injuries reported by the PM and that she was missing one of the nails on her left hand.