Why is Vale (VALE3) the best stock to have in July, according to 20 analysts? – Money Times

THE OK (VALE3) is, for the third consecutive month, the payer of dividends favorite of market analysts.

The mining company’s shares receive 12 nominations in the recommended wallets for July, according to a survey carried out by the Money Times with 20 brokers.

The second place in the ranking is divided between Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), which receive nine nominations each.

Closing the podium Alive (VIVT3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) rank third, with eight recommendations each.

What to expect from Vale?

For the Santander, the recent correction of Vale’s shares priced rapidly deteriorating in fundamentals — with the discount for global pairs returning to almost 2two% -, “which provides a point Attractive entry for the iron ore thesiss strong longer.”

collaborating with the caseanalysts still expect that demand chithis improves in the second half, in addition to see weak growthco da offer in the coming years, making a maintenance of prices iron ore at high levels.

“We maintain our positive view of iron ore prices, as our thesis is guided by the offer, since the persistent supply challenges”, they say.

In addition, experts highlight the distribution of dividends and share buyback programs as a strength of Vale.

the bank has recommendation“buy” for the mining company’s shares, with a target price of R$ 125 — which implies an upside potential of approximately 63%, based on the last June close.

to keep an eye on

For Banco do Brasil, the second favorite stock for July among analysts consulted by Money Times, the Land Investments believes that the company has been showing strong credit growth — especially in rural credit and in some segments for individuals — and good quality of the wallet.

In addition, experts say the bank is ready to deliver strong numbers in 2022, putting the institution at a deep discount to its peers and ensuring an interesting dividend return for shareholders.

“Currently, BB is traded at five times Price/Earnings (P/E) against the average of nine times for Brazilian peers”, reinforce the broker’s analysts.

The share has a dividend yield of 8.07% and a target price, according to Terra, of BRL 51 — with the potential to rise 53%.

As for Petrobras, which shares second place in the ranking with BB, Santander has a constructive view of the company’s fundamentals.

Analysts say that strengthening initiatives ESGwith emphasis on the commitment to accelerate decarbonization, can contribute to the confidence of international investors and help to mitigate the environmental risks associated with the extraction, production and refining process. Petroleum.

For the bank, the drivers of the Brazilian oil company are higher-than-expected oil prices and greater adherence to the pricing mechanism for domestic fuels, in addition to greater growth in production and sales of non-essential assets.

Santander has a “maintenance” recommendation for the papers.

See the most recommended stocks for July in terms of dividends:

See the other nominations made this month:

Companies indications Tim, Vibra Energia 4 each Transmissão Paulista, Itaúsa, Bradespar, Energisa 3 each GerdauB3, CSN, Brasil Agro, Minerva, Cemig, Eletrobras, Cyrela 2 each Kepler Weber, Gerdau Metalúrgica, ABC Brazil, AES Brazil, CCR, Coke, cup, Cosan, Hypera, M. Dias Branco, Santander, know, Sanepar, unipar, Arezzo, BTG Pactual, Agricultural SLC, Saint Martin, Aura Minerals, Wilson Sons, eneva, Intelbras, JHSF 1 each

survey

The lifting of Money Times took into account information on stock portfolios disclosed by 20 institutions. For July, 51 actions were indicated, totaling 155 recommendations.

Participated in the survey Ágora Investimentos, Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Nu invest, Elite, Empiricus, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Nova Futura, Órama, PagBank, Planner, Banco Safra, Santander, Terra Investimentos, Warren.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.