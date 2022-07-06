





Wild animal hunter shot dead in South Africa Photo: Playback/Instagram

A wild animal hunter was shot dead in South Africa. Head of Pro Hunt Africa, a company that organizes hunting trips, Riaan Naude, 55, was found dead next to his vehicle in Mokopane, Limpopo province.

According to international media, the police said they still do not know the motive for the crime. Two hunting rifles were found in Naude’s truck near the Kruger National Park reserve, local news agency Maroela Media reported.

The non-profit Heritage Protection Group said Naude was shot dead by a man when the hunter stopped the truck near Mokopane after the vehicle overheated.

A cattle herder heard a gunshot and witnessed a truck speeding along, according to reports. Police officers confirmed that Naude – who often shared images of himself with animals he killed while hunting – was shot dead.

A spokesman for the South African Police Service, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, said: “The man was lying face up and there was blood on his head and face.” According to him, Naude was probably going hunting. “Police found two hunting rifles, ammunition, clothes, water, whiskey and pajamas in the deceased’s truck. It looks like he was going hunting,” he added.

According to the blog Protect All WildlifeNaude was a professional hunter and had been denounced by international animal rights organizations because of the large number of wild animals that died at his hands.