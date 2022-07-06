Wild animal hunter shot dead in South Africa

So far, the motivation behind the crime has not been clarified, according to information from the New York Post.
247 – Hunter Riaan Naude, known for killing endangered animals, was murdered in South Africa. The body was found with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle in Limpopo province.
South Africa Police Service spokesman Mamphaswa Seabi had blood on his head and face. In the vehicle, officers found hunting rifles, clothing, water, whiskey and pajamas.
Naude lived in Phalaborwa and ran Pro Hunt Africa, a professional hunting team that offers tourists the hunting experience. Naude hunted lions, giraffes and even elephants and published photographs on social media where he appeared with carcasses of animals from endangered species.
Animal protection organizations commented on Naude’s death. The blog Protect All Wildlife wrote on social media that the “hunter was hunted”.
