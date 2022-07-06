Will the Federal Government Change Unemployment Insurance Rules?

As the number of applications grows, the government is concerned about unemployment insurance expenses. See more!

Although the number of unemployed in the country has reduced, the volume of access to unemployment insurance represents a high expense for the Federal Government. Therefore, the issue has been discussed by the Union.

According to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), in 2021 alone, more than 6 million requests for unemployment insurance were made. This number is 10.3% higher compared to 2020.

In the first two months of this year alone, the Union has already allocated more than R$ 2.5 billion to people who have been covered by unemployment insurance. It is estimated that by the end of the year, expenses related to the benefit will exceed R$ 41 billion.

The government has already expressed its concern about the expenditure it has been having with payments related to unemployment insurance. In fact, according to information released by Correio Braziliense earlier this year, the Union is already studying possible changes for granting the benefit.

Experts and the government itself admit that the current rules of unemployment insurance end up stimulating access to the benefit repeatedly by workers, who opt for informality, instead of functioning as a way to encourage these people to return to the job market.

According to Luís Felipe, Secretary of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Employment, what is bothering government economists is the time that the unemployed remain in the use of the installments, which can reach up to five.

The secretary also says that the problem lies in the model that the Brazilian government has adopted, where the worker, if he formalizes a contract, loses the right to the installments. In this way, there is a great incentive for them to continue on unemployment insurance and, at the same time, opt for an informal activity.

Union studies alternatives to change benefit concession

The Government has sought alternatives in meetings with the income and employment portfolios. A survey carried out by an important group, at the request of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, proposed that the Union take possession of the fine from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Basically, what was proposed would directly impact unemployment insurance, which would have to cease to exist. This is because the employer, instead of making the payment to those who are fired from the job, would have to transfer the amount of the fine to the government.

This amount would then be sent to the Worker Support Fund (FAT) and, from there, it would go to supply the individual accounts of the Jobs Guarantee Fund with a monthly salary lower than one and a half minimum.

