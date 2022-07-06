“Winning the Libertadores…”; Vinícius Júnior ‘leaks’ agreement with ace to play for Flamengo

Shining in the last Champions League, the striker said that he agreed with a midfielder to return to the Mais Querido

O Flamengo saw Corinthians eliminate Boca Juniors on penalties in a dramatic way at La Bombonera, after two 0-0 in normal time, that is, if they pass Tolima, they already know who their opponent will be in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The team led by Dorival Júnior enters the field this Wednesday (6), needing only a simple draw to advance.

The 1-0 victory in Colombia brought a little more tranquility, but the idea of ​​Mais Querido is to increase the advantage so as not to be surprised inside the Maracanã. The continental competition is treated as the main focus of this season, precisely because it is the object of greatest desire by Brazilians, both for its importance and for the possibility of playing in the Club World Cup.

Speaking precisely of Libertadoresone situation caught my attention: Vinicius Júniorcreated in Rubro-Negro and who was sold to Real Madrid, shining in the last Champions League, being champion and scoring the goal decided in the final, spoke again about his revealing club and also about the South American competition, stirring up the crowd.

In an interview with presenter Casimiro Miguel, the striker said he made a deal with Lucas Paquetáfrom Lyon, of whom he is a good friend, currently shares space at “Amarelinha” and debuted for the Cariocas in 2018, becoming the team’s highlights and fundamental in the campaign for the Copa Sudamericana and Brasileirão, to return to Gávea to play and be champion of the tournament:

“The friendship with Paquetá will continue, he is the best friend I have in football. I have great affection for him, and he has great affection for me. It will be forever. We are deciding a year (to return to Flamengo). But not now. I have to go back to win Libertadores“highlighted the ace, giving hope to the flamenguistas.