With Felipão, Athletico ends taboo and passes to the quarterfinals of Libertadores after 17 years | athletico-pr

Athletico looked for a 1-1 draw at the end with Libertad-PAR on Tuesday, at Defensores Del Chaco, and advanced to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The Brazilian club had not reached this stage for 17 years.

The last time the red-black team was in the quarterfinals was in 2005when he passed through Santos, then Chivas in the semifinals and was only stopped by São Paulo in the final.

Hurricane thus overcame the trauma of being eliminated in the round of 16 in the last three participations in the competition: Santos (2017), Boca Junior (2019) and River Plate (2020). In 2014, they dropped out of the group stage.

Athletico faces whoever advances from Fortaleza and Estudiantes. The teams drew 1-1 at Castelão. The return is on Thursday, at 21:30, in Buenos Aires. The quarter finals are scheduled from August 2nd to 4th (outward) and August 9th to 11th (return). The team with the best campaign decides at home. In total, Hurricane has 14 points, while the Argentine team has 13 and Tricolor de Aço has 11.

When we manage to take steps that haven’t been taken for so many years, and the club does, it’s a great happiness. The emotion I feel is to be reliving great work I’ve done in other clubs. — Felipão, in a press conference

The classification went through the arrival of Felipão, announced at the beginning of May, in the vacancy of Fábio Carille. The 73-year-old coach took the Atletico team in the bottom of group B, with four points, behind Caracas, The Strongest and Libertad.

Under his command, Athletico did their homework in the final two rounds and beat Libertad 2-0 and Caracas 5-1, both at Arena da Baixada. The victories ensured the club in the knockout stage with the second place, behind the Paraguayan team by a goal on the balance.

In addition to Libertadores, Felipão also packed the Hurricane in the season. The team has an advantage in the round of 16 against Bahia after a 2-1 victory, away from home, and took the second place in Brasleirão, two points behind Palmeiras.

The coach’s only defeat was on May 14 against Fluminensein Volta Redonda, in his debut in Serie A. Overall, in 16 games, there are 11 wins, four draws and one defeat. The utilization is 77%.

In Asunción, the classification was in the choke. The game started open, as happened in Arena da Baixada. Caballero forced Bento to make a save with a shot from inside the area, while Samudio got a rebound from the outside.

With room to play, Athletico had the clearest chance. Erick received from Vitor Roque and face to face with the goalkeeper, he hit a cross for a great defense with the hand of Martín Silva. Cuello also had an opportunity in the area and sent it over the crossbar. All this in 10 minutes.

After the intense start, the match had a certain fall and no danger to anyone. The duel was on its way to equality when Roque Santa Cruz passed Nico Hernández and Pedro Henrique as he wished, and kicked a cross on Bento’s exit.

Unlike the opening 45 minutes, Libertad and Athletico were more cautious in the second half, in a game that was somewhat lukewarm. The Paraguayan team scared away with a header from Roque Santa Cruz that Bento saved, in addition to Bareiro who curled up to finish in the area and gave Erick time to make a cart to avoid.

Little inspired, the Hurricane responded in an individual move by Vitor Roque for a great defense by Martín Silva. In the end, however, two players who came from the bench solved it: Khellven took a free-kick, Rômulo tried twice and scored in the 44th minute.

It was one of the most fantastic moments of my career. To score a goal like that, because I don’t even know what minute it was, for us to draw and qualify, it will be marked. I want to stay in Athletico’s history. — Felipe

Athletico’s campaigns in Libertadores

2000 : eliminated by Atlético-MG in the round of 16

: eliminated by Atlético-MG in the round of 16 2002 : eliminated in the group stage

: eliminated in the group stage 2005 : vice-champion, defeated by São Paulo in the final

: vice-champion, defeated by São Paulo in the final 2014 : eliminated in the group stage

: eliminated in the group stage 2017 : eliminated by Santos in the round of 16

: eliminated by Santos in the round of 16 2019 : eliminated by Boca Juniors in the round of 16

: eliminated by Boca Juniors in the round of 16 2020 : eliminated by River Plate in the round of 16

: eliminated by River Plate in the round of 16 2022: Qualified to the quarterfinals