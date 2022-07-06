With health plans soaring, inflation in BH increases by 1.45% in June

Health plans grew more than 15% in June and accelerated inflation in BH (photo: Ministry of Health/Disclosure) Due to the latest readjustments in individual health plans, the cost of living in Belo Horizonte, based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), increased by 1.45% in June. The data were released this Tuesday (5/7) by the Ipead/UFMG Foundation and addresses the evolution of spending by families with an income of one to 40 times the minimum wage.

Inflation is already up 6.11% in the year and 11.64% in the last 12 months. Despite the negative variation of items that had greater weight in previous months – gasoline (1.19% drop) and ethanol (8.93% decrease) –, health and special care costs increased in prices , up 7.66% in June and 10.97% in 2022.

Health plans were the champions in June inflation, with a rise of 15.40% and a contribution of 0.52 percentage point (pp) to the IPCA variation.

“The health plan came to restore what happened in the last two years. In 2020, it increased by about 8.5%, but in 2021 there was a drop of 8.17%, due to the non-use of services, due to the pandemic. Now , health care costs increased a lot compared to 2021, which explains this expressive variation in costs”, emphasizes economist Eduardo Antunes, from Fundação Ipead/UFMG.

“In addition to health plans, we had the new car, which rose almost 3% and represents a significant portion in the month. Milk also rose well and advanced 11% in inflation, which interfered with June inflation”, he adds.

Airfares increased by 30.53% in the month, but have a weight of 0.10 percentage points in the calculation of inflation. Also with the same weight of 0.10 pp, milk increased by 10.71%.

Foods

Primary-processed foods come next, with a variation of 4.16% in the month and 11.26% in the year. Processed foods had inflation of 1.23% in June, with a positive change of 9.33% since January.

Finally, in natura foods had the reverse effect and showed a 3.62% retraction in the month. In 2022, however, the item continues with inflation of 18.47%.

According to Fundação Ipead/UFMG, the item “charges and maintenance in homes” showed a positive variation of 2.37%, which contributes to inflation of 5.93% in the year and 9.62% in the last 12 months. Household items rose 2.06% in June and 4.51% in the year.

Clothing expenses had a slight increase of 0.78% in June. In the year, inflation reached the range of 7.80%, while the variation in the last 12 months was 12.91%.

Personal expenses increased by 0.96% last month, which leads to a variation of 6.09% in 2022 and 11.57% in the last 12 months.

Gasoline

With the reduction of PIS/Cofins, federal taxes, gasoline is below R$ 7 in BH. And the trend is for the price to have a further reduction with the new ICMS rate, which dropped from 31% to 18% in the state. In this sense, the product should bring the index down from the July survey.

“Gasoline started to fall in the last days of June with the reduction of federal taxes. Now, there will be a reduction of state taxes, in this case the ICMS. We hope that these values ​​reach the population and that this is reflected in the index”, says Eduardo antunes.

Basic basket

The basic food basket in Belo Horizonte remained practically stable (reduction of 0.03%) and cost R$ 680.58. The amount is equivalent to 56.15% of the minimum wage, which keeps the basket of the capital of Minas Gerais one of the most expensive in Brazil.

The small drop compared to May is due to the retreat of tomatoes (8.18%), potatoes (5.79%) and tea (0.43%). Products such as soybean oil (-1.68%), cockatiel banana (-1.11%), French bread (-0.52%) and rice (-0.99%) also had a price retraction.

“There is a ‘tug of war’ between products, which ends up influencing inflation. Last month, there was a more expressive fall, of almost 5%, but in June. Now there was a small fall. , since he was one of the great villains and now holds the price of the basic food basket”, says Antunes.

In turn, carioquinha beans were the item with the highest inflation in June, with an increase of 15.09%. In 2022, product inflation has reached 39.81%, while the variation in the last 12 months was 28.20%.

Pasteurized milk had an inflation of 6.60%, contributing to an increase of 38.57% in 2022 and 43.40% in the last 12 months.

Butter showed a positive change of 1.54% in June, while ground coffee had an inflation of 1.20%. Wheat flour increased by 0.79%. “Flour is still very much pegged to the dollar and ends up suffering variation in the market. In the year, there was an increase of 28%, which ends up reversing in products that are used for manufacturing, such as bread, “says the economist.