Without force and readjustment: Central Bank servers end strike

On the morning of this Tuesday (5), the Central Bank’s servers approved the end of the strike in assembly, informed the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal).

According to a source, the mobilization of the category should continue, with acts and the beginning of a standard operation, in which internal projects tend to advance more slowly.

The strike in BC started on April 1st and was one of the longest in recent history. Originally, the movement called for a salary recomposition of 27%, in addition to career restructuring.

After the federal government’s refusal to readjust the civil service this year, the category began to focus on the career restructuring agenda. A draft proposal was sent to the Ministry of Economy with the creation of a productivity bonus, in addition to a higher education requirement for competitions for the agency, among other points. But it’s stuck in the folder.

The server downtime affected BC activities and services, such as regular disclosures that are important to monitor the economic situation.

“The strike no longer makes sense because any readjustment will be for 2023. We are going to make a differentiated mobilization to get the law passed and inclusion in next year’s Budget,” the president of the National Union of BC Employees, Fábio, told Reuters. Faiad.

Among the categories that went on strike and have already returned to work, are those of the Comptroller General of the Union, the National Treasury and the National Social Security Institute (INSS), according to the unions that represent the servers.

The Executive had until the end of June to define, approve and sanction all budgetary rules and reserves if it were to grant readjustments later this year. The electoral law prohibits the release of these benefits during the final six months of the president’s term.

Promise of Readjustment

During the negotiations, the government even indicated that it would release a linear increase of 5% to all federal servants starting in July this year, but the plan stalled and was not implemented. The idea of ​​increasing the food stamps for civil servants this year also didn’t get off the ground.

According to two sources at the Ministry of Economy, the government must set aside money in the 2023 Budget to release the increases. The amount, according to reports, is not defined and must be calibrated until the submission of the Annual Budget Bill to Congress in August.

In April, when presenting the government’s guidelines for the 2023 accounts, the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that the government had foreseen a reserve of 11.7 billion reais for this purpose. The annual cost of a 5% linear increase was estimated by the ministry at 12.6 billion reais.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law prohibits the government from editing or approving a measure that readjusts public sector salaries with the provision of payment of installments after the end of the term.

Therefore, according to the sources, the government should only reserve the amount of an eventual adjustment in the Budget. The final decision, with sending the measures to effect the increases, will be up to the president who is in office in the next term, starting in January 2023.

“What this government can do is approve an endowment that will or will not be used by the next government,” said one of the officials.

