Wolf of Wall Street Makes Bitcoin Prediction and Recommends Two Cryptocurrencies

Jordan Belfort, also known as The Wolf of Wall Street after his book of the same name was made into a movie, revealed which cryptocurrencies are good investments for the long term. Although he was asked about three coins, the former stockbroker managed to point out just two, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In the conversation with Yahoo Finance, Belfort also states that he would be shocked if an investor does not make money from Bitcoin within three to five years due to BTC fundamentals.

Therefore, Belfort again points out that he was wrong when he said that Bitcoin would go to zero, probably changing his opinion after studying the biggest cryptocurrency on the market.

Bitcoin fundamentals are strong

Even though Bitcoin still suffers from high volatility in the short term, almost all its investors believe that BTC has only one destiny: to break new highs with each new bull cycle.

For Jordan Belfort, a former stockbroker who became famous after being played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, the reasons are quite clear.

“I think the problem is you have to look at Bitcoin and forget about the 12-24 month horizon,” declares Jordan Belfort. “With any luck, in 24 months you will almost certainly make money, maybe not, but if you take a time frame of 3, 4 or 5 years, I would be shocked if you don’t make money.”

Justifying his statement, Belfort points out that the fundamentals behind Bitcoin are very strong, such as its limited supply of coins, which manages to go against the inflation of currencies such as the dollar.

“At some point, there will be enough maturity for Bitcoin to start being treated more like a store of value and less like a stock.”

Wolf of Wall Street Recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum

Finally, when asked which cryptocurrencies are good long-term investments, Belfort cites just two: Bitcoin and Ethereum.

— If I were a long-term cryptocurrency investor, which currency would you recommend?

— Bitcoin

– Number two?

— Ethereum

– Number three?

— Bitcoin

So, although The Wolf of Wall Street has already recommended Ripple in the past, pointing out that XRP could reach 10 dollars, the former broker appears to have abandoned the same, taking a more conservative stance on his investments.