‘World’s 50 Best’: at least four Brazilian restaurants are among the 100 best in the world | Tourism and Travel

At least four Brazilian restaurants were among the 100 best in the world of the list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, traditional annual ranking of the best in the world made by the British magazine “Restaurant”.

This Tuesday (5th), the names of the establishments that were between the 51st and 100th position were revealed (see the official website). There are three restaurants in São Paulo and one in Rio (read more below in this article).

Other Brazilians are expected to appear in the top 50 of “Restaurant”, which will be announced on July 18, during a ceremony in London. In 2021, the restaurant A Casa do Porco, in downtown São Paulo, was ranked 17th.

See the Brazilians who ranked between 51st and 100th in 2022:

Dish at DOM restaurant — Photo: Disclosure

Commanded by chef Alex Atala, the restaurant opened in 1999 in downtown São Paulo and is in 53rd place in the “Restaurant” ranking of 2022.

According to the description of the award, DOM has become an institution of Brazilian cuisine. It is currently located at Rua Barão de Capanema, Jardins.

“Go through the imposing front door in the leafy center of São Paulo to taste a jaw-dropping tasting menu, with octopus and artichoke, ant, mango and papaya, and for dessert, green fig with gorgonzola and port wine”, he describes. the ranking page.

Evvai – São Paulo (67th position)

Evvai Restaurant, in São Paulo — Photo: Publicity

The restaurant in Pinheiros, led by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, appears in 67th place. As the listing describes, the “crab-stuffed minitortellini is a must, along with the linguini with pea sauce and sea urchin.”

The text continues: “There is an excellent wine list and classic and creative cocktails such as negronis or chai-infused gin.”

Lasai – Rio (78th position)

Lasai Restaurant, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Publicity

Located in the Humaitá neighborhood, in Rio, Lasai ranked 78th.

“Living up to its name, which means ‘quiet’ in the Basque language, Lasai is a combination of chef Rafa Costa e Silva’s world-class cuisine and a warm, informal, low-light environment and helpful staff.” of the award.

The restaurant is located in a historic, century-old house and includes a terrace overlooking Christ the Redeemer.

Maní – São Paulo (96th position)

Maní restaurant dish — Photo: Disclosure

Also located in the trendy district of Pinheiros, Maní is inspired by organic ingredients. The kitchen is led by Helena Rizzo, who has already been recognized as the best female chef in Latin America and the best female chef in the world.

See all the classifieds between 51st and 100th place: