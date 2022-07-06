Xuxa assumes second daughter, opens wide in connection with Junno and detonates

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 33 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Xuxa assumes second daughter, opens wide in connection with Junno and detonates 0 Views

Recently, Xuxa took advantage of his social networks to reveal that he has a second daughter, outside Sasha. It’s about the puppy Doralice, who is treated as a daughter by the Queen of Shorts.

+After leaving Zezé di Camargo aside, Luciano delivers the end of the partnership and confirms on national television: “It’s the will”

Thus, in addition to being the mother of Sasha, who is an only child, Xuxa confirms that she considers she has a second heiress. Very affectionate with the pet, the blonde falls in love with the cute little dog.

On her official Instagram profile, Xuxa published a photo where she is being filled with kisses from Doralice. With a lot of love involved, the photo was taken just as she was making a call with her boyfriend. June. “I was on FaceTime with Junno [Andrade] and when I said goodbye I decided to show him Doralice”, detailed the presenter.

+Pato, husband of Rebeca Abravanel, has a scandal in separation and is accused of destroying ex: “It took everything from her”

“Tenderly, she took my face and kissed me. Junno photographed the moment and I want to share it with you who understand this true love, this passion.”, explained Xuxa, who also expressed about the true love of animals: “I learned in this life that if you have four legs and bark, you can trust and really love”, he pondered.

Xuxa has a true adoration for animals: “Kisses to everyone who loves these fur children”, wrote the presenter.

Xuxa and the dog Doralice, who said she was her daughter
Xuxa and the dog Doralice, who said she was her daughter (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

grandma of shorties

Xuxa revealed that she is looking forward to being a grandmother, even more so now that her daughter Sasha Meneghel is married and is living a beautiful love story with the gospel singer. John Figueiredo.

“I want to be a grandmother. I’m not pressing, already pressing [risos]. What I mean is that it doesn’t have to be tomorrow, but I didn’t want it to take too long for me to be able to play with her, that I can do what I did for someone else’s child with my granddaughter,” Xuxa said of her wishes.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Do you know who was the first Marvel superhero?

It is a fact that the creations of Marvel revolutionized the world of heroes. Conceived …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved