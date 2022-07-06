Xuxa assumes second daughter, opens wide in connection with Junno and detonates

Recently, Xuxa took advantage of his social networks to reveal that he has a second daughter, outside Sasha. It’s about the puppy Doralice, who is treated as a daughter by the Queen of Shorts.

Thus, in addition to being the mother of Sasha, who is an only child, Xuxa confirms that she considers she has a second heiress. Very affectionate with the pet, the blonde falls in love with the cute little dog.

On her official Instagram profile, Xuxa published a photo where she is being filled with kisses from Doralice. With a lot of love involved, the photo was taken just as she was making a call with her boyfriend. June. “I was on FaceTime with Junno [Andrade] and when I said goodbye I decided to show him Doralice”, detailed the presenter.

“Tenderly, she took my face and kissed me. Junno photographed the moment and I want to share it with you who understand this true love, this passion.”, explained Xuxa, who also expressed about the true love of animals: “I learned in this life that if you have four legs and bark, you can trust and really love”, he pondered.

Xuxa has a true adoration for animals: “Kisses to everyone who loves these fur children”, wrote the presenter.

grandma of shorties

Xuxa revealed that she is looking forward to being a grandmother, even more so now that her daughter Sasha Meneghel is married and is living a beautiful love story with the gospel singer. John Figueiredo.

“I want to be a grandmother. I’m not pressing, already pressing [risos]. What I mean is that it doesn’t have to be tomorrow, but I didn’t want it to take too long for me to be able to play with her, that I can do what I did for someone else’s child with my granddaughter,” Xuxa said of her wishes.