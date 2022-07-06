Young woman denounces that she was assaulted and had two broken teeth at a festival in Goiânia | Goiás

A 25-year-old girl denounced that she was attacked during a festival that took place in Goiânia. Mireli Aparecida Ferreira, also called Mireli Brito, says that, during the aggression, she cut her forehead, broke two teeth and grated her arm.

“I went to have fun with my friends and everything was great. We were enjoying it very well until this happened”, says the young woman.

The g1 requested a position from the BBQ Mix festival at 16:40 this Tuesday (5), but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

The case took place on Sunday (3), at a festival held at the Serra Dourada Stadium, in Goiânia. According to Mireli, who is a personal trainer, the assault occurred while she was asking for help to break up a fight between a friend and a man.

Mireli lives in Cromínia, in the center of Goiás, and went with several friends from the city to the festival in Goiânia. However, at the time of the assault, she was only with two of them.

She says that one of these friends would have hit on a person without knowing that she was engaged. However, even apologizing, this woman’s partner and another man went after her and her two friends to get satisfaction.

“She said she was compromised and he apologized. We continued walking, but the guy came back and beat my friend. When I went to ask for help to end the fight, another guy came and beat me”, said Mireli.

Mireli says she believes the attackers mistook her for a man, so they attacked her.

“As my back was turned, they must have thought I was a man, since I have short hair,” said Mireli.

According to the young woman, when she suffered the aggression and fell, it took her a few seconds to regain her senses. When she managed to get up, suspects had already fled.

In addition to her, she explains that one of her two friends was also beaten and bruised. Mireli registered a police report, and the case is being investigated by the Civil Police.

