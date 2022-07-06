Young woman makes baby shower and pregnant test for giant ovarian cyst

The young Raquel Rodrigues Soto has been the talk of the web in recent weeks. The woman prepared a baby shower and did a photo shoot for the giant cyst on her ovary, which she affectionately nicknamed “Cystiana”.

According to Raquel, the cyst appeared five years ago, but it was not noticeable from the outside. However, it started to grow enormously in the last year. “It just exploded. I mean, it has tripled in size over the last few months,” she explained.

However, Rodrigues decided to take the situation with good humor. She and her friends threw a baby shower for the cyst, and posted a video of the party on TikTok. There was no other! O post went viral and already has 5.6 million views.

@rockiesoto33Here’s my early birthday party/ ovarian cyst (baby shower) 😂😂😂🥹🥰 s/o to my family & friends for the best night.♬ long way 2 go remix – 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘻 ༊*

In addition to the unusual baby shower, Raquel did a pregnant photo shoot, as the cyst left her belly looking pregnant. The case was reported on foreign portals, such as Kidspot.

The young woman says that she received some negative comments about her decision to have the baby shower, but the opinions of others did not change her mind. “People told me it wasn’t funny – but it was the best decision ever.”

Raquel underwent surgery to remove the cyst on June 9, curiously, the same date as her birthday. The doctor reported that the cyst weighed 4.8 kg, was 28 cm by 26 cm in diameter and contained 4.5 liters of fluid. “She was a big girl. Stealing all my nutrients,” she teased her.

Rodrigues explained that the cyst was not cancerous, however, it ended up damaging her right ovary and fallopian tube. “But my left ovary, fallopian tube and uterus are in perfect condition,” she said.

