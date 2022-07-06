youtuber shows initial console dev kit template

An early model of the PS3 development kit ended up in the hands of a YouTuber, who presented the device’s features in a video. The device is much larger than the final version of the console and reserves some gems – like a version of Gears of War 3, on Xbox.

The “Linus Tech Tips” channel showed the giant device (60 cm tall and 18 kg) of the DECR-1000A series — pointed out by the PlayStation LifeStyle portal as the predecessor of all other machines used for programming tests. In addition to the Xbox shooter, the hardware has prototypes of Life is Strange and LittleBigPlanet. Look:

Another rarity featured in the video was the PS Vita prototype. As you can see, the testers needed to use a PSP source and already had access to the HDMI cables — and it was also possible to somehow connect it to the PS3 dev kit.

It’s worth remembering: this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Gears of War 3 running on PlayStation 3. In 2021, when the game completed 10 years of its release, a downloadable port file even circulated on the internet.

